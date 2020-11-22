Victoria ranked as world’s fifth best small city to live

A view from the top of Chard Development’s Yello rental building looking up Yates Street (botton right) and across Quadra. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria has been ranked as one of the best small cities in the world to live in.

The global media company Monocole has released its second annual small cities index and Victoria has landed in fifth place. The list of 25 ‘compact civic spots’ is based on places that offer “rich culture, varied careers and progressive planning” with plenty of room to breathe.

One aspect that is stressed in the list is that a “place works best when its civic leaders are closely connected to its people.”

The small cities index points to Mayor Lisa Helps and her progressive agenda that has chipped away at Victoria’s reputation as a “serious, sedate city,” pointing to initiatives encouraging young Canadians and foreigners to relocate here.

The list points to the free youth bus pass program, the growing network of bike lanes and a “diversified economy” as key factors in the ranking.

Helps said it was thrilling to be ranked so high on the list.

“Victoria is clearly seen globally as a city of economic opportunity, diversity and a very high quality of life. With Victoria 3.0, our 20-year action plan to build an inclusive and prosperous economy, and with a continued commitment to investing in quality of life infrastructure, we hope to maintain our position in the top 10 in the years to come,” she said.

Porto, Portugal took the top spot, followed by Leuven in Belgium. Itoshima, Japan took third place and Lucerne, Switzerland took fourth.

