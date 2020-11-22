A view from the top of Chard Development’s Yello rental building looking up Yates Street (botton right) and across Quadra. (Black Press Media file photo)

A view from the top of Chard Development’s Yello rental building looking up Yates Street (botton right) and across Quadra. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria ranked as world’s fifth best small city to live

List based on places that offer “rich culture, varied careers and progressive planning”

The City of Victoria has been ranked as one of the best small cities in the world to live in.

The global media company Monocole has released its second annual small cities index and Victoria has landed in fifth place. The list of 25 ‘compact civic spots’ is based on places that offer “rich culture, varied careers and progressive planning” with plenty of room to breathe.

One aspect that is stressed in the list is that a “place works best when its civic leaders are closely connected to its people.”

READ ALSO: Colwood, Oak Bay make list of top 25 Canadian communities

The small cities index points to Mayor Lisa Helps and her progressive agenda that has chipped away at Victoria’s reputation as a “serious, sedate city,” pointing to initiatives encouraging young Canadians and foreigners to relocate here.

The list points to the free youth bus pass program, the growing network of bike lanes and a “diversified economy” as key factors in the ranking.

Helps said it was thrilling to be ranked so high on the list.

READ ALSO: Victoria ranked third-best city in Canada to be a woman

“Victoria is clearly seen globally as a city of economic opportunity, diversity and a very high quality of life. With Victoria 3.0, our 20-year action plan to build an inclusive and prosperous economy, and with a continued commitment to investing in quality of life infrastructure, we hope to maintain our position in the top 10 in the years to come,” she said.

Porto, Portugal took the top spot, followed by Leuven in Belgium. Itoshima, Japan took third place and Lucerne, Switzerland took fourth.

To see the full list visit bit.ly/3nCZKq1.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metchosin’s Pearson College part of new global initiative to support young refugees and trailblazers
Next story
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Just Posted

A group of Pearson College students take their learning outside in COVID-conscious classrooms. The college is one of 18 United World Colleges that will be welcoming more refugee students through the Rise initiative. (Courtesy of Pearson College)
Metchosin’s Pearson College part of new global initiative to support young refugees and trailblazers

The Rise initiative is seeking youth aged 15 to 17 who are ready to change the world

A view from the top of Chard Development’s Yello rental building looking up Yates Street (botton right) and across Quadra. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria ranked as world’s fifth best small city to live

List based on places that offer “rich culture, varied careers and progressive planning”

Victoria has ranked seventh in a report scoring tech talent in Canada. (Provided by Tim Teh)
Victoria ranks seventh in Canadian tech talent

Canada’s top tech markets were ‘largely unfazed by the pandemic,’ states report

Central Saanich emergency crews and the Brentwood Bay Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue confirmed that there was no one inside a vehicle found submerged off Henderson Point on Nov. 20. (John Harper/Facebook)
‘Quite a sight to see’: Empty vehicle found submerged off coast of Central Saanich

Police investigating how vehicle ended up deep underwater, far from beach

Shoppers have until Dec. 16 to fulfill the wish lists of local seniors, through London Drugs’ Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program. (Black Press Media file photo) Shoppers have until Dec. 16 to fulfill the wish lists of local seniors, through London Drugs’ Stocking Stuffers for Seniors program. (Courtesy of London Drugs)
Greater Victoria seniors need holiday cheer more than ever this year

The annual Stocking Stuffers for Seniors drive helps curb loneliness in seniors

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Andrew Wilkinson addresses a BC Liberal Forestry Rally in Campbell River on Oct. 17, 2020.
Andrew Wilkinson quits as BC Liberal Leader, party to choose interim replacement

Wilkinson had previously said he would stay in his role till a new leader were to be selected

Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League has halted all games until further notice based on B.C. public health officer orders and information from B.C. Hockey. Pictured here, action between Nanaimo and Campbell River from last March. (News Bulletin file)
VIJHL hits pause on season due to COVID-19 orders

All games postponed beginning Nov. 21, says hockey league

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

BC Nurses’ Union President Christine Sorensen says nurses are burnt out and exhausted amid the second wave of COVID-19. (Mike Koozmin/Black Press Media file)
B.C. nurses plead with public to follow COVID-19 rules as hospitalizations climb

Nurses union says Surrey Memorial Hospital ICU has hit capacity but Fraser Health says it hasn’t

A picture of the Lennard Island Lighthouse from the book To the Lighthouse by Richard Paddle (Heritage House Publishing).
SOOKE HISTORY: Trip to Lennard Island a fun experience

Sooke men built two residences on remote island

Most Read