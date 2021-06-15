Proposed design for the Topaz Park bike and skate park elements. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Proposed design for the Topaz Park bike and skate park elements. (Courtesy City of Victoria)

Victoria requesting feedback on Topaz Park redesign

Public input now being taken for proposed skate, bike park ideas

Public input on proposed designs for a new skate park and bike park at Topaz Park can now be submitted.

An online survey is available now until June 25 for feedback on a proposed 3,000-square-metre skate park and 6,000-sq.m. bike park.

The project was first approved by Victoria city council in January 2020 as part of the Topaz Park Improvement Plan first adopted in 2018.

This is one of two City of Victoria projects planned for the park, along with a replacement of the artificial turf field. Nearly $8 million will be invested in these projects between 2021 and 2022.

Public feedback on proposed designs for the Topaz Park skate park and bike park can now be submitted via online survey. (City of Victoria)

RELATED READ: Victoria seeks dynamic artist, team for skate/bike park at Topaz

“Victoria is an active all-wheels city and these skate and bike parks are hotly anticipated additions to Topaz Park,” said Mayor Lisa Helps in a release.

“If you’re planning on getting out to enjoy these new amenities, this is a great opportunity to have your voice heard and help make them the best they can be.”

City councillor and Hillside-Quadra neighbourhood liason Ben Isitt said the project would provide a world-class experience for skaters and cyclists and attract riders from throughout the region.

Included project precedents are two skate bowls, two bike pump tracks, a landscape planting zone and bioswales.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ following the lift of travel restrictions

Leading the project is New Line Skateparks, whose team includes experts in gender equity, accessibility and youth programming. Also involved in the project are Alpine Bike Parks and van der Zalm + Associates.

“The project team is working closely with an advisory committee of local skate and bike community leaders to help make important decisions about skill level, features and terrain,” said city parks, recreation and facilities director Thomas Soulliere.

The final design will be shared publicly by late summer and completed no later than fall 2021. Construction is expected to begin this fall and last until summer 2022.

The survey and more maps of the development are available at engage.victoria.ca.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Cyclingdevelopmentparksskateboarding

 

The proposed project includes two skate bowls, two bike tracks, landscape planting zones and bioswales. (City of Victoria)

Previous story
Beaver secretion found as part of ancient throwing dart in Yukon
Next story
B.C. watching U.K.’s COVID struggles but doesn’t think province will see similar pitfalls

Just Posted

Colin Davidson won $100K on a Set for Life scratch ticket in Sooke. (BCLC photo)
Sooke man does ‘happy dance’ after scratching a $100,000 Set for Life win

Colin Davidson plans to renovate his home and invest in his daughter’s education

Improving safety at Keating Cross Road and the Pat Bay Highway is the goal of the flyover project currently in the works. The province aims to reveal the final cost and design this fall. (Screencap/Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Final budget, design of Keating flyover in Central Saanich still in the works

Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says information coming by this fall

UVic Department of Anthropology chair and professor, April Nowell, at home with a copy of her new book, Growing Up In the Ice Age. (Courtesy of April Nowell)
New book by University of Victoria professor explores lives of Ice Age children

April Nowell spent two decades researching archaeological evidence of children, teens

Sasha Perron of Langford is preparing to run a half marathon on Saturday, 10 kilometres Sunday, 21.5 km on Tuesday and so on until he’s totalled 216 kilometres. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Indigenous man to run 215 kilometres, plus one for children waiting to be found

Donations to Sasha Perron’s fundraiser to benefit Indian Residential School Survivors Society

Victoria police have found high-risk missing woman Chloe Morrison safe. (Courtesy of VicPD)
UPDATE: Missing Victoria woman Chloe Morrison found safe

Morrison, 25, was last seen shortly after 2 p.m. June 13

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Ivy was thrown out of a moving vehicle in Kelowna. Her tail was severely injured and will be amputated. (BC SPCA)
Kitten thrown from moving vehicle, needs help: Kelowna SPCA

The seven-month-old kitten had severe tail and femur injuries

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre estimates that less than five per cent of mass-marketing fraud is ever reported.
Tips to avoid scams targeting Vancouver Island seniors

In most cases, fraudsters impersonate an individual, business or agency seniors recognize and trust

Vancouver courthouse. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Man loses bid to appeal conviction for 1999 rape at Abbotsford music festival

James Redden, 53, formerly of Nanaimo, was found guilty in 2019 following six-day trial

A health-care worker holds up a sign signalling she needs more COVID-19 vaccines at the ‘hockey hub’ mass vaccination facility at the CAA Centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Friday, June 4, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of CanadaÕs largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Vaxxed to the max’: Feds launch Ask an Expert campaign to encourage COVID shots

Survey shows that confidence in vaccines has risen this spring

Port Alberni court house (Alberni Valley News)
Inquest set into 2016 death of B.C. teen after a day spent in police custody

18-year-old Jocelyn George died of heart failure in hospital after spending time in jail cell

Children’s shoes and flowers are shown after being placed outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools

Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is pictured with a draft horse. (Canadian Horse Defence Coalition)
Jann Arden backs petition to stop ‘appalling’ live horse export, slaughter

June 14 is the International Day to End Live Export of Animals

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Days after Kamloops remains discovery, Tk’emlups families gather to unite, move ahead

‘We have to work together because this is going to be setting a precedent for the rest of the country’

Most Read