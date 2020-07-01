Victoria resident receives medal from Governor General to honour volunteer work

A Victoria resident is one of 123 people who will be recognized as remarkable Canadians by Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada.

Dale Drysdale will receive the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers for his involvement in operational and training search and rescue flights since 1992, and for his work with the Canadian Scottish Regimental Museum.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

The Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers recognizes exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields and pays tribute to the dedication and commitment of volunteers.

READ ALSO: ‘This year is unlike any other’: Trudeau delivers Canada day address

“They embody the caring country we aspire to build,” reads the medal’s description.

For more information or to nominate a deserving volunteer visit caring.gg.ca.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canada Day