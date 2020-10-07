Victoria resident wins lottery, plans to buy new couch and bed

Dennis Demetrioff took home $500,000 from the Lotto Max

Dennis Demetrioff took home $500,000 after purchasing a lotto ticket from the Fairway Market on Jacklin Road, where he later returned to scan it. (Provided by Lotto Max)

A Victoria resident is looking forward to a good night’s sleep after winning a $500,000 prize from the Lotto Max Extra.

Dennis Demetrioff won the Sept. 4 draw after purchasing a lotto ticket from the Fairway Market on Jacklin Road, where he later returned to scan it.

“It has been a few years since I have bought any new furniture,” he said. “I might replace a few pieces in the house such as the couch – and get myself a new bed.”

Demetrioff, who describes himself as “low key,” said he will also share his winnings with his two children.

This year, B.C. residents have claimed more than $75 million in winnings from Lotto Max and more than $24 million from the Extra.

