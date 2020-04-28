Brian Kieran, Veronica Osborn and Kate Thompson have launched a website for seniors resources. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Victoria residents launch one-stop-shop website for seniors in isolation

Well and Truly Grey will provide information, resources and things to do for seniors staying home

When three Victoria seniors put their heads together to figure out a way they could make a difference for their community while being stuck at home during the pandemic, they decided to create a dedicated website for seniors.

The site Well and Truly Grey launched about a week ago with the intention of being a one-stop-shop for information relevant to seniors.

Founders Brian Kieran, Veronica Osborn and Kate Thompson say while it was created in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they plan on keeping it alive post-pandemic.

“We all worked together in the past on projects for seniors,” said Kieran. “So we thought, why don’t we do something to give back to the community while we all have time on our hands.”

The team has compiled a number of resources – from mental health and government projects to thing to do such as virtual museum tours or how to play solitaire – in a user-friendly site to keep seniors up to date.

“Something I’ve learned over the years is seniors are becoming way more internet savvy than we give them credit for,” said Kieran, adding that he has two friends in their 90s who talk to him daily through the internet.

The site will be updated daily with new posts so there will always be something new for those visiting.

“I’m just hoping it’s a little ray of sunshine for seniors trapped indoors with nothing to do,” he said.

To learn more visit wellandtrulygrey.com.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Coronavirus

