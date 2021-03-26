Chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers are the most ordered items by Victoria residents on SkipTheDishes in 2021 so far. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers are the most ordered items by Victoria residents on SkipTheDishes in 2021 so far. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria residents love their chicken and cheeseburgers, SkipTheDishes says

One Victoria resident has placed 193 orders with SkipTheDishes this year, more than two a day

While Victoria residents enjoyed slurping soups and nibbling noodles last year, so far in 2021 they’ve had a preference for chowing down on chicken and cheeseburgers.

Burgers, soups and noodles were the three most ordered items in Victoria last year, according to SkipTheDishes. This year, that switched to chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers.

But, despite a difference in dishes, the top independent restaurants have remained largely the same. In both years, Bin 4 Burger Lounge on Maple Street and Fountain Restaurant on Blanshard Street made the top three. In 2020, Royal Spice on Cloverdale Avenue was also a favourite, while so far in 2021 Frankie’s Modern Diner on Government Street has been preferred.

READ ALSO: Victoria resident spent more than a year’s rent on SkipTheDishes in 2019

Take-out has become an increasingly popular option during pandemic times, with some people more committed to the cause than others. In the first three months of 2021, a single person in Victoria has placed 193 orders, a SkipTheDishes spokesperson said. That’s an average of over two deliveries a day. The most orders placed by a single person across B.C. in 2021 so far is 351, or about four orders a day.

Other people have preferred to make one giant order instead. The most expensive order in Victoria this year came in at just over $487. Across B.C., that number jumps to $800.

READ ALSO: Province to seek legal action, review SkipTheDishes’ new ‘B.C. Fee’

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

FoodVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oak Bay’s preferred bike lane route, Fort Street, chosen for Jubilee neighbourhood
Next story
Success of Broad Street closure prompts more permanent version in Victoria

Just Posted

A 42-year-old Sooke man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly started a fire at the Sooke Shelter just before 7 a.m. Black Press File Photo
Sooke Shelter resident arrested after Thursday morning fire

On their way to the shelter, officers were told a man was lighting things on fire in his living area

The Agency has fired two of its real estate agents following sexual assault allegations made against them online. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Two Victoria real estate agents fired following sexual assault allegations

The Agency Victoria says it is shocked and deeply disturbed

Chicken sandwiches, butter chicken and cheeseburgers are the most ordered items by Victoria residents on SkipTheDishes in 2021 so far. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria residents love their chicken and cheeseburgers, SkipTheDishes says

One Victoria resident has placed 193 orders with SkipTheDishes this year, more than two a day

A recommendation to extend the Fort Street bike lanes to the Oak Bay border at Foul Bay Road in 2022 was approved by Victoria council during a committee meeting last week. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Oak Bay’s preferred bike lane route, Fort Street, chosen for Jubilee neighbourhood

Victoria’s decision on east-west lanes for 2022 meets up with Oak Bay’s at Foul Bay Road border

Business owners successfully convinced Victoria city council to keep the 1000-block of Broad Street closed to traffic at least until the end of 2021. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Success of Broad Street closure prompts more permanent version in Victoria

Council votes to keep 1000-block for pedestrians through 2021, monitor it for 2022

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Glen Assoun, the Nova Scotia man who spent almost 17 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, stands outside Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday, July 12, 2019. A police watchdog in British Columbia will investigate whether RCMP in Nova Scotia broke the law when they destroyed evidence in the case of Glen Assoun, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1999. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. watchdog to investigate whether police broke the law in Glen Assoun case

He spent nearly 17 years in prison for a murder conviction the Supreme Court overturned in 2019

Orange Shirt Day founder and executive director Phyllis Webstad is hoping Bill C-5, to establish Orange Shirt Day, Sept. 30, as a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will pass in the House of Commons. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Orange Shirt Day Society calls on Conservatives to support a National Day of Reconciliation

“It’s time to do the right thing,” said founder, executive director Phyllis Webstad

The Tofino Bus is hoping to resume service by the first week of April. (Tofino Bus Photo)
Vancouver Island bus service to resume soon

Tofino Bus could be operational by April after government cash injection

Alexis Coughlan of Abbotsford is questioning why the paramedics took so long and why the firefighters from down the street were not dispatched when her two-year-old son Milo was having a seizure. (Submitted photo)
With a firehall down the street, B.C. mom questions response time for son’s seizure

Alexis Coughlan wonders why firefighters just down the street weren’t called before paramedics

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s rising COVID-19 infection rate hits 800 for Thursday

191 more positive tests for coronavirus variants of concern

B.C. company, Inno Lifecare, is manufacturing the first N95 respirators approved for sale by Health Canada in its Tri-City facility. It made a million in its first week of production. (Provided)
B.C. company 1st in Canada authorized to sell N95 masks made in-house

After 1 million masks made in first week of production, the company’s eyes are set on a contract with the B.C. government

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020), along with Free Grace Baptist Church, held in-person services despite the Nov. 19 public health order banning indoor gatherings. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. allows up to 4 indoor religious services from March 28-May 13

Temporary easing with Easter, Passover, Ramadan coming up

Medical personnel wear protective gear to wheel a patient into St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
COVID patients hospitalized with variants of concern more likely to end up in ICU

Among patients with variants of concern, 30 per cent of people end up in the ICU

Most Read