Victoria rock-throwing suspect arrested after foot chase

Two vehicles were damaged in the 2800-block of Douglas Street Dec. 29

Victoria police officers arrested a man Dec. 30 who is suspected of throwing rocks at two vehicles. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A man thought to be the culprit of two recent rock-throwing incidents was arrested by Victoria police officers Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2800-block of Douglas Street on Dec. 29 after a man was seen throwing rocks at two vehicles, both of which were damaged. The occupants of one of the vehicles, who had their front and rear windshields damaged – drove after the man and were able to provide police a thorough description of him.

On Dec. 30, patrol officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description at 8 a.m. in the 500-block of Ellice Street. After a brief foot chase, officers caught up to the man and were able to arrest him despite him attempting to fight them off.

He was released on an undertaking while investigators determine whether he is indeed the rock-throwing suspect.

