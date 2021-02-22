File Photo (Don Denton/Black Press) Second-year pro defenceman Joe Hicketts (left), seen here during his Victoria Royals days, will play his first NHL game tonight. He’ll suit up for the Detroit Red Wings in New Jersey against the Devils. 2018 Don Denton/Black Press

File Photo (Don Denton/Black Press) Second-year pro defenceman Joe Hicketts (left), seen here during his Victoria Royals days, will play his first NHL game tonight. He’ll suit up for the Detroit Red Wings in New Jersey against the Devils. 2018 Don Denton/Black Press

Victoria Royals eager for hockey as B.C. division still without pandemic return-to-play plan

B.C. lone WHL jurisdiction without an approved plan

While fueled by eagerness to get back on the ice, the Victoria Royals remain in limbo as the B.C. division is the lone WHL jurisdiction without an approved return-to-play plan.

The Royals’ general manager and head coach said the team is excited to play as the rest of the league has finalized return strategies.

“That just fuels the competitive juices when they see other teams and other players around the league playing,” Dan Price told Black Press Media Friday. “They’re going to be watching that and following that very closely, we all are, but it’s also going to make them even more eager to get back.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, said during a Feb. 16 COVID-19 update that she hasn’t received an updated proposal from the WHL “in the last few weeks,” adding she would review such a proposal as long as case trends are going in the right direction.

“I hope that if we continue on the trajectory we are, that we’ll be able to salvage a season come March or April,” Henry said.

READ: Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Price said the league has been “very thorough” in its return-to-play efforts.

“I’ve been very impressed by the efforts by the league, extremely thorough, extremely diligent, extremely timely,” he said. “They’re doing everything they can to help us return to play.”

The Royals’ focus right now, Price said, is giving players a positive experience so they can continue their hockey and personal development.

The teenage players are currently back in their hometowns, so their remote on- and off-ice training is subject to the health protocols and restrictions of their respective area.

“The players are doing whatever they can within those jurisdictions,” Price said.

The Royals are frequently keeping in touch with the players to ensure they’re ready both physically and mentally. The GM said they’re looking at a potential shortened season with a glass-half-full mentality.

“At this point, any games that we can play are a good thing, as long as we can play them safely,” he said. “So the players are seeing this as a real opportunity.”

Royals players have seen a varied level of competition since the pandemic began, including the AHL, lower junior leagues and no games at all.

“There’s been a real spectrum there as far as the overall ability to play in competitive games, but there are some players that have played zero competitive games for 11 months,” Price said.

That’s why durability has a been a central message the team is conveying to players.

“Things like flexibility, range of motion, recovery, so that when we get back to it, we’re avoiding injury and we’re staying as healthy as possible, while also being fit and fast and competitive on the ice,” Price said.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:jake.romphf@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

VictoriaVictoria Royals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question
Next story
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

Just Posted

A Bowker Creek duck was in good hands this weekend when several neighbours came together to remove a plastic lid from her beak. (Courtesy of Mack Kurtz)
Saanich neighbours call for change after duck found with plastic ring on beak

Loose recycling, garbage could be contributing to Bowker Creek pollution, neighbours say

File Photo (Don Denton/Black Press) Second-year pro defenceman Joe Hicketts (left), seen here during his Victoria Royals days, will play his first NHL game tonight. He’ll suit up for the Detroit Red Wings in New Jersey against the Devils. 2018 Don Denton/Black Press
Victoria Royals eager for hockey as B.C. division still without pandemic return-to-play plan

B.C. lone WHL jurisdiction without an approved plan

(Black Press Media file photo)
Driver ticketed after asking police officer, ‘Would you like to be on TikTok?’

Oak Bay Police impound car of 20-year-old man

Sooke is planning for the future with a look at its Official Community Plan. (District of Sooke photo)
Sooke eyes new official community plan

‘The theme here is balance and trying to satisfy everybody’s wishes,’ says councillor

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

Journey Middle School Grade 7 students are extending their hand out to the Attawapiskat First Nation, a community in Northern Ontario. (Contributed - Journey Middle School)
Sooke students encourage First Nation

Attawapiskat First Nation lacks basic needs

Chemainus Festival of Murals Society president Tom Andrews displays the Chemainus Dollars $10 bill with the same scene on it as The Native Heritage mural. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Chemainus Dollars revert to being strictly souvenirs on April 5

Unique currency spendable in Chemainus becoming a collectible only

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

A female bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning found at Shelter Point Distillery is currently receiving treatment at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS). Screenshot/Shelter Point TikTok
VIDEO: Eagle rescued at Vancouver Island distillery suffering from lead poisoning

The eagle’s recovery is currently “touch and go”

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Most Read