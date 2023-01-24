The Victoria Royals beat the Rockets 5-1 in Kelowna on Jan. 22. The two teams are now tied at 31 points on the year as they fight for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals beat the Rockets 5-1 in Kelowna on Jan. 22. The two teams are now tied at 31 points on the year as they fight for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

Victoria Royals even with Kelowna in playoff race despite three losses on the week

Royals beat the Rockets 5-1 but Kelowna has games in hand

It took three losses before the Victoria Royals escaped last week with a win, but that was enough for them to match the team ahead of them in the standings in points.

Victoria suffered a tough swing south of the border with losses to Tri-City, Portland and Spokane before they capped the four-game road trip with a win against the Kelowna Rockets.

After going up 4-0 against Tri-City on Jan. 18, the Americans rallied back with five unanswered goals to take a 5-4 win over the Royals.

Next up was a high-scoring match against the Winterhawks in Portland two days later. Teague Patton scoring two goals and several other Royals having multi-point nights helped them push the third-place Winterhawks into overtime.

The teams wouldn’t let the other side get more than one goal ahead as they traded scores until it was 4-4 with 10 minutes to go. Victoria was able to score twice in just over three minutes but Portland would tie the game again with two late tallies.

The Winterhawks then completed the comeback with a goal halfway through the extra frame.

The Washington State losing streak continued against Spokane as the Chiefs broke away from a 3-3 tie, scoring three in the third period for a 6-3 win.

Victoria’s one win then came when they needed it the most as the capital city toppled the Kelowna Rockets 5-1 on Sunday (Jan. 22).

Kelowna lost two out of three last week, allowing the Royals to tie them in points with 31 on the year. The Rockets still hold the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference as they have games in hand on Victoria.

The Royals are back home against the Kamloops Blazers on Jan. 28. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. for that game.

READ: Playoff spot in reach after Victoria Royals stay hot with weekend sweep

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Royals

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: Four 13-yr-old boys arrested in alleged attack on Toronto transit workers
Next story
American businessmen, brothers identified as 2 victims of Mt. McCrae Avalanche

Just Posted

The Victoria Royals beat the Rockets 5-1 in Kelowna on Jan. 22. The two teams are now tied at 31 points on the year as they fight for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals even with Kelowna in playoff race despite three losses on the week

Strata council will have to save more for the future. (Ron Cogswell/Flickr)
Opinion: Penny-pinching Victoria stratas now forced to save for the future. Thank goodness

Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) shows decreased functional connectivity in the human brain after exposure to traffic pollution. (Courtesy UBC Faculty of Medicine)
Traffic pollution can impair brain function, say UVic and UBC researchers

Historic Sooke Harbour House. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke man defrauded woman out of $1M after ‘lying’ about ownership of historic hotel: BCSC ruling