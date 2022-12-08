Victoria Royals snap month-long losing streak with win over Kamloops

Three quick goals in second period lead to the team’s fourth win of the season

Nicholas Cristiano is congratulated after getting his first win as a member of the Victoria Royals in a Dec. 7 game against the Kamloops Blazers. (Victoria Royals/Twitter)

The Victoria Royals prevailed against one of the top teams in their conference on Wednesday, snapping a losing streak marked by a forgetful November.

A two-goal, three-point night from Jake Poole helped the Royals to a 5-2 win against the Kamloops Blazers at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Dec. 7.

Victoria’s fourth victory of the season came after they fell to the Blazers 3-0 the night before and after a winless month of November.

Teague Patton tied the game at 1-1 early in the second after he slipped between two Kamloops defenders while cutting to the slot, before putting it through the five-hole of Blazers goaltender Michael Schnattinger. Successive scoring on a pair of two-on-ones then made it three goals for the Royals in under two and a half minutes.

Victoria again outscored the Blazers in the final period to secure the win. Nicholas Cristiano stopped 25 of 27 shots as the recently acquired netminder picked up his first win with the Royals. Forward Teydon Trembecky, who the Royals got in a trade with the Brandon Wheat Kings last month, added two assists, marking his first points with the club.

The 4-21-3 Royals sit at the bottom of the WHL’s Western Conference with 11 points. That currently puts them 11 points out of the nearest playoff position.

The Royals travel to Kelowna for a Friday matchup with the Rockets and then head to Kamloops for a game the following night.

