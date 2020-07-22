Victoria seeks development proposals for Ocean Futures Innovation Hub

Downtown hub to house small and large ocean and marine businesses

A central element of Victoria’s 20-year economic plan is in the works, as the city and its partners release a request for proposals to develop the Ocean Futures Innovation Hub (OFIH).

The hub would be built downtown, housing ocean and marine sector companies of all sizes. The city describes OFIH as a “key action” in its new Victoria 3.0, a plan designed to stimulate innovation and job growth in the region up to 2041.

A request for proposals released Wednesday seeks a contractor with experience in innovation hubs and knowledge of the ocean and marine industry nationally and globally.

The request asks that a location be identified for a pilot project or temporary hub by summer 2021. The maximum budget for the proposal only is $115,000.

OFIH is the initiative of a a three-way partnership between the marine sector association, the South Island Prosperity Partnership and the City of Victoria.

“Along with providing shared resources, a space for collaboration and educational events, the Ocean Futures Innovation Hub is an accelerator and incubator, offering critical business resources and mentorship needed for early-stage companies to grow,” said Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics, in a statement.

