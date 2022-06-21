Victoria Shamrocks hosting Indigenous Celebration Night June 24

The Victoria Shamrocks are hosting an Indigenous Celebration Night June 24 and will be selling special shirts to help fundraise for the Indian Residential School Survivors Society and a local Indigenous initiative. (Victoria Shamrocks/Facebook)

The Victoria Shamrocks are hosting an Indigenous Celebration Night on June 24 to celebrate Indigenous culture and the roots of lacrosse.

“Lacrosse has been played by Indigenous peoples since the 1100s, and the Shamrocks will take this evening to pay tribute to the ‘Creators Game’ and its founders through sharing the Indigenous origins of the game and how it was used as medicine and to bring healing,” the association said in a news release.

The team has partnered with Brandigenous to create a special edition logo and orange shirts to help fundraise for the Indian Residential School Survivor Society and a local initiative. Shirt and ticket packages will be available for $40 for adults, and $30 for youth, and the shirts will also be available for purchase at the game.

The evening will also include a special ceremonial face-off featuring Songhees’ Elder and Shamrocks lifelong season ticket holder, Dr. Skip Dick. Sc’ianew Elder Brother Rick Peter will be performing and drumming the anthem. Indigenous performances and vendors have also been invited to set up and share their creations and services.

The game against the Nanaimo Timbermen starts at 7 p.m., and tickets and shirt packages can be purchased at tickets.victoriashamrocks.com.

