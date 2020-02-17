Five local students have won the top prize at the FIRST Tech Challenge last week in Seattle. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria students take top prize at robotics competition, qualify for world championships

Team of five students will now head to Texas to compete

Greater Victoria high school students took the top prize at a robotics competition in Seattle last week and will now be heading to Houston, Texas for the World Championships.

Team Fix IT 3491 — made up of five students from Stelly’s Secondary, St. Margaret’s, L’ecole Victor-Brodeur and one homeschooled student — won the Inspire Award at the FIRST Tech Challenge, which is the highest award at the competition recognizing excellence in robot design and teamwork.

READ ALSO: UVic students design winning robot

Approximately 150 teams, of up to 15 members in Grades 7 to 12, were challenged to design, build, program and operate robots to compete in a head-to-head challenge in an alliance format.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Colwood students think outside the box with ‘ultimate playground’ challenge

The Victoria team was the only Canadian team to qualify for the event in Seattle. Team Fix IT 3491 will be competing in Victoria at the B.C. Championships on Feb. 22, taking place at St. Michaels University School.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Computers and Electronics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nainamo grew faster than Greater Victoria in 2019
Next story
B.C. man released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Just Posted

Victoria students take top prize at robotics competition, qualify for world championships

Team of five students will now head to Texas to compete

Nainamo grew faster than Greater Victoria in 2019

Other Vancouver Island communities also recorded growth, but at lower rates

Sidney faces rising capital costs around RCMP building

Town staff expect RCMP model to remain ‘cost effective’ option

Sidney company tastes sweet success with sugar kelp

Cascadia Seaweed is experiencing rapid growth after launching six months ago

Westin Bear Mountain invests $2 million to renovate newly-named spa

‘Amatista Spa’ has yet to announce official opening date

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award

Leonard scored 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group to meet on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

B.C. man released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Because Spencer Fehrenbacher has American citzensip, he was evacuated by the U.S.

Henrique scores 2 as Ducks soar past Canucks 5-1

Vancouver tumbles out of top spot in Pacific Division

Trudeau cancels Caribbean trip amid pipeline protests across Canada

Protests against Coastal GasLink have disrupted rail service

B.C. VIEWS: Inaction on pipeline protests not a viable response

Columnist Frank Bucholtz on how the Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute got so bad

PHOTOS: Top 10 memories of the 2010 Olympics

Black Press Media’s Jenna Hauck, shares some of her most memorable images of 2010 Winter Games

Most Read