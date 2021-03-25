B.C. Centre for Disease Control images showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area, March 14-20. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control images)

Victoria surpasses Nanaimo in new COVID-19 cases

Greater Victoria saw 52 new cases last week; Nanaimo saw 35

COVID-19 spread is shifting on Vancouver Island as Greater Victoria, for the first time in 2021, has taken over as the Island’s hot spot for new cases.

Nanaimo had been the Island’s COVID-19 hot spot the previous two weeks, but according to data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, Greater Victoria, with 52 new COVID-19 cases March 14-20, was the local health area with the most new cases on the Island during that time frame.

Nanaimo was next with 35 new cases, Campbell River had 18, the Sooke area saw 17 cases, Cowichan Valley North and Cowichan Valley South had 13 each and Oceanside had 11.

Campbell River and Cowichan Valley North had the most new cases per capita last week.

The previous week, March 7-13, Nanaimo had been the local health area with the most new cases, with 53. Greater Victoria had 49 cases that week, Campbell River had 18, the Comox Valley had 13 and Cowichan Valley North had 11.

So far this week, there have been 72 new COVID-19 cases reported in Island Health, with 36 of those cases on the central Island, 35 on the south Island and just one case on the north Island.

There are 222 active cases on Vancouver Island, with 107 cases on the central Island, 98 on the south Island and 17 on the north Island. There are two COVID-19 patients in intensive care on the Island and another 14 hospitalized.

The health authority is now accepting calls from non-Indigenous seniors 75 and over and Indigenous elders 55 and over to make immunization appointments. Anyone eligible, or a person calling on their behalf, can phone 1-833-348-4787 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. seven days a week.

B.C. Centre for Disease Control images showing new COVID-19 cases by local health area, March 14-20. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control images)
