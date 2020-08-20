A former tattooist at Carne Tattoo was named in sexual abuse allegations. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria tattoo artist arrested, charged with five counts of sexual assault

David Samuel Hadden, 36, released with conditions including no tattooing women

A Victoria man is facing charges for five counts of sexual assault that reportedly took place during tattoo appointments in the city.

On Aug. 19, David Samuel Hadden, 36, was arrested by detectives with the Victoria Police Department’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) in relation to reports from victims who said they were sexually assaulted during tattoo appointments with the male tattoo artist.

READ ALSO: Victoria tattoo shops respond to sex assault allegations against male artists

According to a written statement by VicPD, the first victim came forward in 2019 to report a sexual assault to SVU detectives but opted not to pursue a charge. In July of this year, the woman returned to follow up about her 2019 report after others began sharing reports of similar experiences with the same tattoo artist on social media. VicPD noted that sexual assault survivors guide the investigation process and this time, SVU detectives were able to investigate.

As of Aug. 20, VicPD says several sexual assault victims have been identified in relation to a tattoo shop in the 500-block of Johnson Street and that the investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: Alleged tattoo shop sexual assaults rooted in power, says Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

After his arrest, Hadden was held until he could appear in court where he was then charged with five counts of sexual assault. He has been released with conditions – including that he not tattoo women – and has a court date set.

VicPD emphasized that anyone wishing to report sexual violence to SVU detectives “will be listened to” and “treated with respect.” Reports can also be made only for information. For resources and supports, visit the We Believe You page on the VicPD website.

