Victoria taxi driver helps police locate two missing children

VicPD officers were about to issue a public alert when the kids were spotted

Victoria police are crediting a local taxi driver with helping locate two missing children. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Victoria police are crediting a local taxi driver for helping to find two missing children.

The children had been reported missing and officers were searching for them.

According to a VicPD spokesperson, when missing person files are originally reported where the individual may be in transit – taking a cab, or on public transit – the dispatcher will notify cab companies and BC Transit.

The cab driver in this case was notified through that system and spotted the kids playing with a friend and that friend’s parents.

The driver had the parent call VicPD and the children were located.

