Victoria taxi driver helps police locate two missing children

Victoria police are crediting a local taxi driver for helping to find two missing children.
The children had been reported missing and officers were searching for them.
According to a VicPD spokesperson, when missing person files are originally reported where the individual may be in transit – taking a cab, or on public transit – the dispatcher will notify cab companies and BC Transit.
The cab driver in this case was notified through that system and spotted the kids playing with a friend and that friend’s parents.
The driver had the parent call VicPD and the children were located.
