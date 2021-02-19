A fundraiser for Quinn Schaddelee, 16, aims to make the teen’s home more accessible. Schaddelee has muscular dystrophy and suffers from chronic pain and mobility limitations. (Courtesy of Tricia Schaddelee)

A fundraiser for Quinn Schaddelee, 16, aims to make the teen’s home more accessible. Schaddelee has muscular dystrophy and suffers from chronic pain and mobility limitations. (Courtesy of Tricia Schaddelee)

Victoria teacher running 100 kilometres to improve life of Saanich teen with muscular dystrophy

Elementary teacher planning fundraising run for former student

A Victoria elementary teacher is going the extra mile for a former student.

Lindsay Cristante has pledged to run 100 kilometres in one day to raise funds for 16-year-old Quinn Schaddelee, who has muscular dystrophy. Cristante wants to raise $100,000 to help Quinn’s family pay for accessibility upgrades to their home.

Cristante was Quinn’s Grade 4 teacher at Frank Hobbs Elementary School in 2014.

“(He was) living with something that no other kids could understand and probably not really be able to relate to,” Cristante said. “But he was able to put a smile on his face and always try his best. And he was always giving 110 per cent no matter if it was really within his physical ability or not.”

The term muscular dystrophy describes more than 160 different neuromuscular disorders, according to Muscular Dystrophy Canada. Those disorders are characterized by progressive deterioration of muscle strength, and while medical research and interventions have improved both life span and quality of life, many – like Quinn – live with worsening chronic pain and mobility limitations.

READ ALSO: Highlands firefighters run marathon to replace annual boot drive

When he was younger, Quinn was a pitcher on a little league team and was in the local 4H club, showing poultry and lamb. As his condition worsened, he taught sheep to walk beside his power chair when he stepped into the ring. He often needed help, but he could participate, said his mother, Tricia Schaddelee. But in the years since his condition has worsened even more.

“It’s really limited what he can do now,” she said. “I see him adjusting his life slowly.”

A special hiking chair helps Quinn get outdoors with his family but the teen spends much of his life in and out of hospitals and isolated from his peers. He experiences chronic pain, has extremely poor bone density and could eventually be unable to stand or walk unassisted. His bedroom was recently moved to the main floor of the family home so he wouldn’t have to climb the stairs.

“He’s always uncomfortable, everything he does is fatiguing. He doesn’t complain about it all the time, but when he does, I know it’s really bad,” Schaddelee said.

But Quinn understands something some people never do – that people are much more than their bodies.

“He definitely has a magical thinking, spiritual side,” Schaddelee said. “He’s just got the sweetest demeanour and kindness inside.”

In the years since she was his teacher, Cristante has followed Quinn’s story and recently reached out to his family to see how she could help, pitching the idea of the run. Cristante hopes her fundraiser will help them add an accessible bathroom to Quinn’s existing bedroom – with an overhead lift system, automatic light, temperature and blind systems and barrier-free shower, toilet and sink.

“I think that’s the most heartbreaking thing – you have a child here who cannot feel like his home is accessible to him, and that’s the place where you’re supposed to feel the most comfortable, and the safest,” Cristante said.

Schaddelee said accessibility would make a world of difference for Quinn. Right now he doesn’t use his power chair inside the family’s Cadboro Bay home, but that could change.

However, the changes needed to make the house more accessible are estimated at around $200,000, Schaddelee said.

As of Feb. 19, Cristante’s fundraiser has raised more than $24,000. Her running adventure – which spans Saanich, View Royal, the Highlands and Cordova Bay – is scheduled for June 5.

To donate, visit gofundme.com.

READ ALSO: Cowichan Lake community comes together to help family get vital pool

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

fundraiserfundraisingVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht, north of Tofino

Just Posted

Sooke is planning for the future with a look at its Official Community Plan. (District of Sooke photo)
Sooke eyes new official community plan

‘The theme here is balance and trying to satisfy everybody’s wishes,’ says councillor

A fundraiser for Quinn Schaddelee, 16, aims to make the teen’s home more accessible. Schaddelee has muscular dystrophy and suffers from chronic pain and mobility limitations. (Courtesy of Tricia Schaddelee)
Victoria teacher running 100 kilometres to improve life of Saanich teen with muscular dystrophy

Elementary teacher planning fundraising run for former student

Members of the Greater Victoria Law Enforcement Torch Run committee wore their uniforms into Willows on Feb. 11 to kickstart the 2021 virtual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics B.C. (Sheri Lucas Photo)
Polar Plunge goes virtual for 2021

Oak Bay Police challenge public to plunge

The challenging rental accommodation market in Greater Victoria, combined with the effects of the pandemic, leaves some renters on the edge of losing stable housing. A new rent bank program aims to help provide a buffer for those facing short-term cash flow shortages. (Courtesy Victoria Foundation)
Financial help on its way for at-risk Greater Victoria renters

Community Social Planning Council leads way on program offering interest-free, short-term loans

Donneil McNab, a Royal Roads University student engagement associate who graduated last year with a Master of Arts in Tourism Management, created the Award for Diversity and Community Building to recognize students who serve their communities through volunteering and leadership. (Photo contributed by Royal Roads University)
Royal Roads University graduate establishes Award for Diversity and Community Building

Award recognizes students of Afro-Heritage decent who serve communities through volunteering

Dr. Reka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. hits daily record with more than 12,000 vaccinations

Province sees 508 more COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

A man died in a house fire at the Ahousaht First Nation reserve on Feb. 17, 2021. (BP File Image)
House fire claims life of one man in Ahousaht, north of Tofino

While the tight-knit community mourns, RCMP investigate

Steven James Houting was sentenced Friday, Feb. 19, in provincial court in Nanaimo, for sexual interference and possession of child pornography. (News Bulletin file photo)
Island man gets three-year sentence for sexual touching involving nine-year-old

Steven James Houting also found with over 12,000 items of child pornography

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Manslaughter trial set for November 2020 in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench. (File photo by Advocate staff)
Act of extreme violence:’ Alberta man gets life in prison for killing two children

The man, who cannot be named, stabbed the children to death

A joint investigation led to the arrest of a B.C. man, accused of making and sharing pornographic images of his daughter. (Stock photo)
B.C. father charged with child pornography involving daughter

A joint investigation led to the 37-year-old’s arrest on Feb. 8

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

Most Read