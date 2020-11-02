Victoria to consider extra funds for longer shower hours at Our Place

A motion coming to Victoria council asks the city to provide additional funding to Our Place Society to extend the shower hours.
The motion put forward by Coun. Charlayne Thorton-Joe and Mayor Lisa Helps asks staff to report back on the availability of funds to provide evening showers at the shelter.
Showers are normally open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, including weekends.
Recently the city provided Our Place with an extra $8,000 per month through Emergency Management B.C. on a month by month basis, to provide showers for an additional three hours per day, from 6 to 9 p.m.
It would cost the city just over $15,000 a month, or an additional $7,000 on top of the already provided $8,000, for Our Place to provide showers for an extra five hours each day of the week. If the funding is approved, showers would be available at Our Place 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The motion comes forward at Thursday’s committee meeting.
