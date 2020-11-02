Victoria to consider extra funds for longer shower hours at Our Place

Victoria council is considering providing extra funding to Our Place in order to extend the hours for showers. (Black Press Media file photo)

A motion coming to Victoria council asks the city to provide additional funding to Our Place Society to extend the shower hours.

The motion put forward by Coun. Charlayne Thorton-Joe and Mayor Lisa Helps asks staff to report back on the availability of funds to provide evening showers at the shelter.

READ ALSO: Unhoused community in Greater Victoria struggles to access safe supply

Showers are normally open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, including weekends.

Recently the city provided Our Place with an extra $8,000 per month through Emergency Management B.C. on a month by month basis, to provide showers for an additional three hours per day, from 6 to 9 p.m.

READ ALSO: Rally calls for end to Victoria’s temporary sheltering bylaw

It would cost the city just over $15,000 a month, or an additional $7,000 on top of the already provided $8,000, for Our Place to provide showers for an extra five hours each day of the week. If the funding is approved, showers would be available at Our Place 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The motion comes forward at Thursday’s committee meeting.

 

