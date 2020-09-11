Victoria traffic stop leads officers to weapons, drugs

Members of the Victoria Police Department seized a loaded shotgun during a traffic stop on Gorge Road East. (VicPD handout)

A traffic stop in Victoria led to the seizure of a loaded shotgun, bear spray, knives and drugs Thursday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, members of the Victoria Police Department stopped a vehicle in the 100-block of Gorge Road East after observing a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers discovered one of the three occupants in the vehicle was in breach of a curfew condition stemming from previous offences including possession of a prohibited firearm.

The man was arrested and officers search the vehicle, seizing a loaded 12-gauge shotgun that was being transported in a badminton racquet case. Ammunition, bear spray, knives and drugs were also seized.

The department is recommending charges including two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, six counts of failure to comply with a release order, one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of unauthorized possession of a firearm, once count of careless use of a firearm and three counts of possession of a schedule one substance.

