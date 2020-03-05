People shouted in protest and cheered in joy as the Sir John A. Macdonald statue was removed from Victoria’s City Hall in August 2018. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria unlikely to make decisions about Sir John A. Macdonald statue until 2022

A well-attended reconciliation dialogue discussed Macdonald’s history

The City of Victoria now has more direction for how to handle the John A. Macdonald statue debacle, though any moves aren’t expected soon.

On Monday night the city held its forth reconciliation dialogue, with a theme of: Sir John A. Macdonald in Conversation. The night presented a look at Macdonald’s history, from his role as Canada’s first prime minister, to his actions in developing the residential school system.

Its aim was to inform the public of the man’s complicated history, and offered an opportunity for people to suggest what to do with the Sir John A. Macdonald statue that was removed from City Hall in August 2018.

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at Victoria City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

Live actors performed the historical recounting, and afterwards people in attendance were encouraged to ask questions, discuss and put forward suggestions.

More than 350 people attended the event, the busiest turnout to any of the reconciliation dialogues.

“It was an incredibly rich experience,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “The key takeaway was that it was quite informative in terms of getting more information and a deeper understanding of Macdonald’s history.”

Suggestions were put forward on sticky notes, which city staff will now collect and discuss.

One reoccurring theme, Helps said, was to slow down on any decisions.

“With everything that’s happening across the country, there are more important things to focus on,” Helps said. “It’s not a time-sensitive issue.”

ALSO READ: Sculptor of John A. Macdonald statue speaks out

She added that discussions will move forward with the City Family – a group comprised of city councillors and representatives of the Esquimalt and Songhees Nations – but not until after the reconciliation dialogues are complete in July.

“The dialogues had their genesis in the statue, so we’ll probably wait until they wrap up, and even then a decision likely won’t be made soon,” Helps said, adding that so far there has been talk of incorporating some kind of artistic component to whatever happens to the statue.

“The issue can be settled by the end of this term [in 2022], but art can’t be rushed.”

To watch a webcast of the fourth reconciliation dialogue visit victoria.ca/reconciliationdialogues.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

City of VictoriaIndigenous reconcilliation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Just Posted

Propeller from Saanich plane crash found in resident’s back yard

Plane engine’s serial number located on propeller

VicPD seeking three men for violent home invasion, considered armed and dangerous

The home invasion happened on Feb. 14 in the 1000-block of Caledonia Avenue

Saanich Council and ICBC partner on safety review of Prospect Lake Road

Public input is encouraged for the road safety review

Minister on middle-class discusses quality of life, affordability with Victoria mayor

Victoria stop part of minister’s quality of life tour

Wetland restoration project pitched for Langford farm

Habitat Acquisition Trust looking at area near Lohbrunner Farm

Shed handshakes for smiles and foot taps to avoid COVID-19 risk: doctor

Canada had 33 cases of the virus — 20 in Ontario, 12 in B.C. and one in Quebec

Struggling Canucks drop fourth straight, fall 4-2 to Coyotes

Vancouver still holds Western Conference wild-card spot

B.C. rink ends Brier with loss

Defending champion Team Canada wins 9-3 over Jim Cotter rink, who finish with 2-5 record

VIDEO: Black Press Media editor Sarah Grochowski up for an Emmy Award

Her 2018 documentary segment Highway Mike uncovers the opioid crisis in Harlem, New York

Pebbles the dachshund puppy attacked by off-leash husky in B.C. Interior

Victim wants dog owners held accountable

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

B.C. moves ahead on removing lawyers from ICBC cases

David Eby vows change will increase injury benefits

2 arrested in bust of social media app drug operation in Cowichan

Quantities of suspected MDMA and Shatter, a marijuana derivative and benzodiazepine, were seized.

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Most Read