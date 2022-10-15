Victoria Votes: Polls now closed

With eight vying for the mayor’s job and 37 council candidates, the capital had Greater Victoria’s most crowded field seeking a seat at city hall.

If lineups were any indication, Victoria residents were keen to have their say in the direction of the city for the next four years. Several polling stations had people waiting in line for at least an hour to cast their ballots. Just 45 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot in 2018.

Voters on election day told Black Press Media they want the next council to take action on housing especially, but ending homelessness, tackling climate change and electing councillors that will work together were high on voters’ priority lists.

Mayor Lisa Helps won easily in 2018 with 42 per cent of the vote, but after deciding to not seek a third mayoral term, she put her support behind the incumbent Coun. Marianne Alto to replace her.

In the City of Victoria, eight candidates are in the mayoral race with 37 candidates running for eight councillor positions.

Mayoral candidates include Alto, Stephen Andrew, Lyall Atkinson, Rafael Fuentes, Rod Graham, David Johnston, Brendan Marshall and Michelle Wiboltt.

Councillor candidates include Julia Alvarez, Gary Beyer, Tom Braybrook, Michael Cameron, Jeremy Caradonna, Christopher Mark Coleman, Matt Dell, Rob Duncan, Jalal Elarid, Marg Gardiner, Riga Godron, Stephen Hammond, Christopher Hanna, James Harasymow, Ben Isitt, Sandy Janzen, Jason Jones, Muller Kalala, Susan Kim, Anna King, Brian Klassen, Krista Loughton, Jeremy Maddock, Janice Nightingale, Steve Orcherton, Emmanuel Parenteau, Derek Pinto, Khadoni Pitt Chambers, Jordan Quitzau, William Scott, Brad Sifert, Susan Simmons, Tom Sinclair, Shea Smith, Dave Thompson, Janice Williams and Tony Yacowar.

