VICTORIA: What you need to know before you vote

Which party will be chosen to form the next government?

9:30 a.m. – Morning proved a good time to vote. Polls opened at 7 a.m. with slow uptake in the Victoria riding. A new federal government is expected to be named tonight in Canada’s 44th federal election.

Good morning and happy #Elxn44 day, #yyj! I just voted at the First Church of Christ in downtown Victoria and was in and out in five minutes. If you want to avoid lines at the polls, now is a great time to go. pic.twitter.com/p1V7aziROF — Tegwyn Hughes (@tegwynhughes) September 20, 2021

The main parties vying for the 338 seats in the House of Commons are Justin Trudeau’s Liberals, Erin O’Toole’s Conservatives, Jagmeet Singh’s New Democrats, Annamie Paul’s Greens, Yves-François Blanchet’s Bloc Quebecois and Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada.

Who is running in Victoria?

Laurel Collins, NDP

Nick Loughton, Green

Nikki Macdonald, Liberal

Hannah Hodson, Conservative

John Randal Phipps, People’s Party of Canada

Janis Zroback, Communist Party of Canada

Jordan Reichert, Animal Protection Party of Canada

Polls in Greater Victoria close at 7 p.m.

Where you can vote:

To find out your local poll location, visit the Elections Canada website and type in your street address. Alternatively, Canadians can look at your voter registration card. Voters can only visit their specified polling location.

Elections Canada has warned that due to staffing shortages from the pandemic, some voters may experience a wait to cast their ballot.

Masks are mandatory in polling locations, but proof of vaccine is not required.

For Elections Canada’s FAQ page for questions such as what kind of identification to bring, click here.

