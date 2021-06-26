Victoria’s choir joined for online concert by Canadian musical icon Bruce Cockburn

Members of the Gettin’ Higher Choir sing during a fundraiser concert held last week over video chat. (Gettin’ Higher Choir/YouTube)

With the virtual help of Juno award-winning artist Bruce Cockburn, Victoria’s Gettin’ Higher Choir raised more than $22,000 with their annual concert Voices Rising: a Fundraiser for Mozambique.

Cockburn, who has been heavily involved in a variety of initiatives to support projects in the African nation over the years, joined choir co-directors Cathy Baker and Dick Jackson last week in a Zoom conversation and also performed acoustically as part of the online show.

Canadian folk rock icon Bruce Cockburn performs during the Gettin’ Higher Choir’s annual Voices Rising fundraiser concert for a village in Mozambique. (Gettin’ Higher Choir/YouTube)

Baker, a Victoria transit bus driver by day, was a major factor in this year’s fundraiser, which raises money for a small village in Mozambique. She and the rest of the group’s efforts over the years have helped provide resources and infrastructure for the community.

“I joined the choir as a participant in 2011, and within half an hour I totally felt like I had come home, based on the community singing that was happening,” Baker said in a release.

While some singers don’t get the same fulfillment from using virtual platforms such as those used for Voices Rising, the Gettin’ Higher Choir has been able to reach new singers all across the world, she added.

The full concert video was uploaded and can be watched on The Gettin’ Higher Choir YouTube channel.

Information is on the group’s website if you’re interested in becoming a member at gettinhigherchoir.ca

