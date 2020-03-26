Victoria’s Cool Aid Society receives generous outpouring of donations

More than $11,000 in gift cards and $150,000 in cash have come in recently

A generous outpouring of donations has been put forward to Victoria’s Cool Aid Society. (Black Press Media file photo).

The Victoria Cool Aid Society is thanking the community for its generosity in trying times.

Since Cool Aid put out a plea for donations of grocery store gift cards there’s been an outpouring of support. As of March 25, $11,270 had been raised, including a $1,000 gift card donation from Thrifty Foods Tuscany Village to the Sandy Merrimen House emergency shelter.

“During this crisis, Cool Aid is touched by the extreme compassion and generosity we are seeing everywhere,” said Victoria Cool Aid Society CEO Kathy Stinson in a statement.

In addition to this, a Rapid Relief Fund organized by local organizations helped gather $150,000 in donations, which will be used to purchase personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and sanitizer; food for tenants not living in shelters, additional staff support and more gift cards for groceries and cell phones for Cool Aid tenants.

In addition, Stinson said, the City of Victoria, the Capital Regional District, BC Housing, Island Health and the provincial and federal governments are taking steps to help those with housing insecurity.

“Governments are taking fast and appropriate action to help our clients and save lives,” said Stinson, “We are very fortunate that they have stepped up to the plate in so many major ways.”

Cool Aid is also putting out a heartfelt thanks to its frontline workers and staff for their continued efforts

“Our clients and our community are fortunate for the care and compassion that all of these amazing individuals continue to offer, day in and day out,” Stinson said. “Cool Aid could not get through this emergency without the solid support of staff, donors and volunteers, businesses, foundations and governments. Thank you all. Let’s continue to take care of one another.”

