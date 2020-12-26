Victoria’s Empress named best historic hotel in Americas

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel was named best historic hotel worldwide in the Americas for 2020/ (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress was named best historic hotel worldwide in the Americas this year – a prestigious award granted by Historic Hotels Worldwide.

The destination historic landmark is part of a series of Fairmont hotels built by the Canadian Pacific Railway to serve as destinations along the transcontinental line. The Empress was designed by British architect Francis M. Rattenbury and built between 1904 and 1908 with the intention of catering to the wealthy.

Since then, it has accomplished this goal by hosting royalty and celebrities such as Winston Churchill, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth I and II.

Today, it is known for its lush front gardens and château-like architecture. The hotel has undergone a number of “modernizing” renovations since opening, with the most recent $60-million one finished in 2017.

“We like to say that Fairmont Empress is Where Modern Meets Iconic and I believe this award confirms that we may have gotten this right,” Indu Bar, Fairmont Empress general manager, said.

