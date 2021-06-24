Swimming at Gonzales Bay is currently not recommended by Island Health, as high bacteria levels could pose a risk to health. (Black Press Media file photo)

Swimming at Gonzales Bay is currently not recommended by Island Health, as high bacteria levels could pose a risk to health. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s Gonzales Bay a no swim zone ahead of sweltering weekend

Moderate water quality issues also reported at Glen Lake in Langford and Esquimalt Gorge Park

With summer weather in full swing, Island Health is back to reporting weekly beach sampling results.

Luckily, ahead of this weekend’s heatwave, only one south Island beach is being recommended as a no swim zone.

Gonzales Bay, Island Health’s latest report shows, has high bacteria levels and a significant risk of illness. Swimming is not recommended.

Moderate water quality issues are also being reported at Glen Lake in Langford and Esquimalt Gorge Park. There is a higher risk of illness at both locations, but no swimming advisories have been issued.

Weekly beach reports can be found at islandhealth.ca.

