Greater Victoria is in the rain shadow of the Olympic Mountains, giving it clearer and bluer skies than nearby areas. (Black Press Media file photo).

Victoria’s ‘great blue hole’ a favourable weather phenomenon

Greater Victoria lies in the rain shadow of the mountains

Greater Victoria is often caught bragging about its favourable climate to other Canadians and a “great blue hole” that sometimes hovers over the area is further proof of just how great the weather can be.

Due to the mountains that surround the region and other parts of B.C., such as the Okanagan, weather can vary over small distances. In the Victoria area and sometimes further up Island to Nanaimo, this means a patch of blue sky in the form of a line or hole can form when frontal systems move through, sparing the regions from excess rainfall.

READ ALSO: Saucer-shaped clouds seen in North Saanich

“What happens with fronts a lot times is the Olympic Mountains or mountains on the Island cause moisture to drop on the west side like Tofino,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Doug Lundquist. “When it comes back down on our side the subsiding air causes it to warm, evaporate and dissipate.”

The evaporating moisture causes breaks or holes in the clouds. The phenomenon is often called the rain shadow effect, Lundquist said, or a “subsidence break” in the clouds.

READ ALSO: Slow start to spring forecasted to lead to above average summer for B.C.: Weather Network

Much of the south Island, particularly Greater Victoria, is in the rain shadow of the Olympic Mountains.

Similar weather effects are also found in the interior of B.C., Lundquist said, making the clearer skies a constant for people who live on the eastern side of a mountain.

“These are all the beautiful results of living in a mountainous terrain,” Lundquist said.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

VictoriaWeather

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sidney/North Saanich library nourishes readers with take-out service

Just Posted

Victoria’s ‘great blue hole’ a favourable weather phenomenon

Greater Victoria lies in the rain shadow of the mountains

Sidney/North Saanich library nourishes readers with take-out service

Branch remains closed, but take-out service available since June 11

West Shore RCMP looking for missing View Royal woman

Bonnie Arsenault was last seen around 10 a.m. on Sunday, June 21

VIDEO: This hand signal alerts others to domestic abuse without a word

Palm towards camera, tuck thumb in and wrap fingers around

Saanich firefighters mark 100 drive-by birthdays for kids amid the pandemic

Drive-by birthday program ends June 30

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

COVID-19 might speed up, not slow down transit use: advocates

Some say post-pandemic times are the perfect moment to improve on basics

UBC Board of Governors chair resigns after ‘liking’ anti-protest tweets

Korenberg liked a tweet comparing Black Lives Matter, anti-fascists to the “paramilitary wings” of Hitler, Mussolini

Creeping slide prompts evacuation alert, road closure in Old Fort, B.C.

Second time in two years the road has closed

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts

Some companies, like Facebook, have already announced changes

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Most Read