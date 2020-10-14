Victoria city council will consider conducting the final reading of the checkout bag bylaw at Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting. (Black Press file photo)

Victoria city council will consider conducting the final reading of the checkout bag bylaw at Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting. (Black Press file photo)

Victoria’s plastic bag ban could make a comeback this month

Bylaw prohibiting plastic bags given approval from Minister of Environment, Climate Change

Victoria could be banning plastic bags – again – as early as Oct. 22.

A report coming to the committee of the whole on Thursday lays out two options for council to adopt an amended bylaw that would ban single-use plastic bags or impose a fee for people wanting them.

The city first introduced the checkout bag bylaw in January 2018. Shortly after, the Canadian Plastic Bag Association, an industry lobbying group, challenged the validity of the bylaw in court.

READ ALSO: City of Victoria drafts revision of plastic bag ban bylaw

The BC Supreme court originally dismissed the challenge and saw the bylaw come into effect on July 1, 2018.

However, a decision in the BC Court of Appeal in July 2019 overruled this, saying the bylaw was invalid because it had been drafted as an economic measure when its main goal was environmental, meaning it required permission from the province.

READ ALSO: Province greenlights plastic bag bans for five B.C. municipalities

In January, the bylaw was amended to state the purpose was for the protection of the natural environment. Council gave three readings and sent it off to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy for approval.

On March 11, the city got the green light from Minister George Heyman, but the final reading of the bylaw was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Option number one recommends council conduct the final reading of the bylaw on April 15, 2021, which would provide businesses a defined period of time to prepare.

Option two is that council conducts the final reading of the bylaw at the Oct. 22 council meeting.

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.  
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘No longer the sleepy town’: Colwood mayor reflects on halfway mark of term

Just Posted

Offices, schools, homes and more offer protection in the event of an earthquake. The Great BC ShakeOut is slated for Oct. 15, but individuals and socially distanced groups can practice earthquake drills anytime. (Black Press media file photo)
Earthquake early warning research backs Great BC ShakeOut activities

Public encouraged to host socially distanced earthquake drills Oct. 15 or anytime

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the UBC campus, Vancouver, Oct. 13, 2020. (CTV)
B.C. leaders tested in the only TV election debate of 2020

Horgan, Wilkinson, Furstenau press their criticisms

New roads recently constructed by Teal-Jones reaching the ridge line of the Fairy Creek watershed. A video produced by protesters, is a call to action to stop old-growth logging in B.C. Photo courtesy, T J Watt.
Vancouver Island old growth protesters release video highlighting B.C.’s ‘hypocrisy’

Video takes dig at province’s Super, Natural brand, contrasting it with logged old-growth areas

Seamus Moloney and Chelsea Chase lost almost everything after their balcony caught fire Oct. 8. (Courtesy of Chelsea Chase)
Langford couple encourages others to get renters insurance after fire, water damage takes everything

Evo building unit balcony caught fire Oct. 8, evacuated all residents

Victoria city council will consider conducting the final reading of the checkout bag bylaw at Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting. (Black Press file photo)
Victoria’s plastic bag ban could make a comeback this month

Bylaw prohibiting plastic bags given approval from Minister of Environment, Climate Change

FILE – People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 549 COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths over Thanksgiving long weekend

Province working on province-wide plan to make testing more efficient

A pier fire in New Westminster on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (Brent Hayden)
Man charged in New Westminster pier park fire

Sean Warnick, 49, has been charged with michief and arson

B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her last budget in the B.C. legislature, Feb. 18, 2020. Its modest surplus forecast was quickly erased by COVID-19 and a deficit nearing $13 billion. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. parties battle over tax promises to recover from COVID-19

Sales tax cut or another round of borrowed relief payments

COVID-19 won’t spook away trick-or-treating if safety rules followed: health officers

Dr. Theresa Tam cautions, however, that parents should listen to local public health authorities

“Potent” low pressure system brings winds, takes power from Vancouver Island

Over 43,000 customers powerless in Vancouver Island after autumn storm rages

‘I’d be better off going after a bank’: Pot companies beef up security for Croptober

For many licensed producers, it’s their first outdoor harvest

B.C. VOTES: Election officials receive ‘unprecedented’ number of mail-in ballot requests

680,000 registered voters request mail-in ballots

Grand Forks RCMP break up weekend rock concert, recommend criminal charges

The Kelowna band “Scrapes” said they were on stage when RCMP told the accused to break up the party

Mount Washington receives early blast of snow

The resort is set to open on Dec. 4

Most Read