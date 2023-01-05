Victoria’s summer banner program now accepting applications

Local designers and artists will have the chance to display their work during the next two summers

Local Coast Salish artist Dylan Thomas designed the downtown summer banners for 2021 and 2022. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)

Applications are now open for the City of Victoria’s summer banner program.

Local designers and artists will have the opportunity to have their work displayed for the summers of 2023 and 2024.

The successful applicants will receive a fee of $2,000 and five original pieces will be put up in as many as 400 spots in the downtown core and James Bay.

The program was launched in 1970.

Applications must be sent by email to culture@victoria.ca by 4 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Those interested can register for an information session here.

The session will be held online on Jan 12 at 5:30 p.m.

