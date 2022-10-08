A dead whale floats on the shore near Puerto Madryn, Argentina, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Argentine scientists are determining the reason for at least 13 whales dying in the area in the past few days. (AP Photo/Maxi Jonas)

VIDEO: 13 whales found dead in Argentina cause for concern, say scientists

Scientists waiting for autopsies to determine cause of death

The bodies of 13 Southern right whales have been found in Golfo Nuevo, in the waters off Argentina’s southern Atlantic coast. Scientists are waiting for the results of autopsies to determine what caused the deaths, but say regardless they are cause for concern.

(AP Video/Maxi Jonas, Production: Leo La Valle)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Ocean ProtectionWhales

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Planned condo development on Juno Beach site cancelled after government deal

Just Posted

Official routes for the running races that will course streets in Victoria and Oak Bay on Oct. 9. (Courtesy Royal Victoria Marathon)
Marathon races expected to bring 8,000-plus runners to Victoria, Oak Bay streets

The first advance poll for the 2022 municipal election brought out 327 voters in Sidney. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich and Sidney voters cast ballots in first advance poll of municipal election

OPINION SIG
Sooke History: Settlers took the passing of Queen Victoria to heart

sig
Meet Your Candidates: These are the issues Sooke mayor hopefuls are addressing

Pop-up banner image