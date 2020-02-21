Lindsay Buziak was 24 years old when she was stabbed to death while showing a home in Gordon Head. Twelve years later, a new petition asks to have her case turned over to a new police agency. (Change.org)

VIDEO: A petition to solve Lindsay Buziak’s murder leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 21

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 20 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Saanich Police respond to a petition for a new police agency to take on the Lindsay Buziak’s murder case. The petition asks the Public Safety Minister to help find justice for the realtor. For more information on this story, click here.

The gravesite of Sir James Douglas was vandalized Wednesday night. The Ross Bay Cemetary site found graffiti but cleaned it quickly. For more information on this story, click here.

Tourism is at a high during the shoulder season in Greater Victoria, but a new video may make it an all-year-round destination. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unrelated occupancy limits creating divisions in Saanich
Next story
Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Just Posted

Salmon fishing closures won’t save the whales, say critics

Federal government accused of going after salmon fishery as ‘low hanging fruit’

Unrelated occupancy limits creating divisions in Saanich

Gordon Head Residents’ Association wants to see conditions to hold landlords accountable

Oak Bay cyclist runner-up in Spanish stage race

Adam de Vos on podium amongst World Tour best in Spain

Greater Victoria has Canada’s sixth-highest ‘moving penalty’

Disparity between vacant/occupied units incentivizes renovictions and reduces mobility, researcher says

Teams finalized in last push before Pan Am Cross Country Championships

The competition is taking place at Bear Mountain Resort in Langford on Feb. 29

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Wolverines face elimination game at Island finals

Sooke squad lost to Nanaimo’s John Barsby last night

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

VIDEO: A petition to solve Lindsay Buziak’s murder leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 21

RCMP clarifies stance on removing officers from Wet’suwet’en territory in northern B.C.

Police say will remove officers only if hereditary chiefs keep road open to pipeline workers

B.C., Ottawa sign sweeping 30-year deal for northern caribou habitat

West Moberly, Saulteau co-manage new protection on two million acres

Suspect at large after stealing seaplane before crashing into another in Vancouver

Police responded to the incident at 3:30 a.m. on Friday at Vancouver Harbour

PHOTOS: 2020 BC Winter Games kick off in Fort St. John

More than 1,000 of B.C.’s best athletes will be competing over the next three days

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

Most Read