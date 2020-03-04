VIDEO: A possible strike by Fairmont Empress Hotel workers leads a selection of today’s news stories

Empress Hotel workers have served strike notice for 8 a.m. on March 7. (Black Press Media file photo)

These Greater Victoria stories for March 4 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Workers at the Fairmont Empress Hotel are preparing to strike this weekend. Nearly 500 Victoria workers in culinary, housekeeping and more served their strike notice over wages and workload. For more information on this story, click here.

The Greater Victoria School District and the Saanich School District will cancel two school trips to Italy due to coronavirus concerns. For more information on this story, click here.

Dallas Road may receive a balustrade replacement, looking at costs of up to $3.85 million. The replacements would also include new pavement and a bike lane. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter