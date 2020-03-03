RCMP on scene at a workplace on Amy Road in Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

VIDEO: A sudden workplace death early Monday morning leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for March 2

These Greater Victoria stories for March 2 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A 25-year-old man died at Sysco in Langford early Monday morning. The man was hit by a semi in a workplace incident, and RCMP responded to the sudden workplace death. For more information on this story, click here.

More than 100 illegal short-term rental suites are listed in Esquimalt. The Township works on a complaint-based system to pursue the bylaw. For more information on this story, click here.

BC Ferries will be bringing debit payment for all customers this spring. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Saanich councillor believes code of conduct changes inhibit civic engagement
Next story
Canadians at forefront of COVID-19 research as SARS outbreak informs response

Just Posted

Oak Bay resident loses $10,000 to scammer pretending to be RCMP

This is the second time this person has been targeted by scammers

North Saanich teachers put lipstick on pig

KELSET elementary principal and vice-principal pay off debt by planting fat one on pig

No easy answers for water

Rainwater capture and other bandaid solutions are not the solution

Victoria deems ‘high profile’ flower beds exempt from naturalization program

Flowers on Government, Belleville, Pioneer Square among exempt garden beds

Sooke School district unveils new school names March 12

SD62 says naming created a buzz in the community

WATCH: Guide dogs in training help UVic students unwind

Puppies training with BC & Alberta Guide Dogs stopped to help UVic commerce students relax after exams

Volunteers comb through thousands of photos in search for missing Vancouver Island man

Friends of Michael Gazetas are scouring files for a clue to resume official search

Surrey landlord must pay Indigenous former tenant $23,300 for not letting her smudge

So ordered the British Columbia Human Rights Tribunal

Advice to stockpile supplies can cause undue concern over COVID-19: Tory MP

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Monday she doesn’t believe it’s necessary

Washington state coronavirus that killed 6 not yet showing up in B.C.

Officials watching for similar cluster as Kirkland nursing home

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Canadians at forefront of COVID-19 research as SARS outbreak informs response

Experts have learned a lot since severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, first broke out in 2002

UPDATE: Youth arrested after suspected arson at Prince Rupert CN Rail roundhouse

Cause currently unknown

Most Read