VIDEO: A sudden workplace death early Monday morning leads a selection of today’s news stories

RCMP on scene at a workplace on Amy Road in Langford. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

These Greater Victoria stories for March 2 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A 25-year-old man died at Sysco in Langford early Monday morning. The man was hit by a semi in a workplace incident, and RCMP responded to the sudden workplace death. For more information on this story, click here.

More than 100 illegal short-term rental suites are listed in Esquimalt. The Township works on a complaint-based system to pursue the bylaw. For more information on this story, click here.

BC Ferries will be bringing debit payment for all customers this spring. For more information on this story, click here.

