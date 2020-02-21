VIDEO: Alleged shoplifter caught on camera at Sidney boutique

A woman with dark hard was caught on camera leaving Cameron Rose Gifts in Sidney on Feb. 19 with a shirt she didn’t pay for. (Photo courtesy Kristin Iadarola)

Staff at Cameron Rose Gifts are asking for the public’s help locating an alleged shoplifter caught on camera.

The video dated Feb. 19 shows a woman enter the Beacon Avenue store and, after perusing the racks, appear to stuff a blouse in her purse. She then left without paying.

Cameron Rose Gifts co-owner Kristin Iadarola was working alongside a coworker at the time and remembers briefly stepping into the back to grab a box while the woman was in the store. She assumes that’s when the shirt – a staff favourite – was taken.

Iadarola said the woman didn’t seem suspicious and that she only noticed the blouse was missing when she spotted the empty hanger about 20 minutes after the woman left.

“I was super mad,” Iadarola said, noting she immediately went looking for the woman to confront her about the blouse but couldn’t find her.

She reported the theft to police and later passed along the security camera footage of the incident.

Iadarola also shared the video on the store’s Facebook page asking anyone who recognizes the woman to come forward.

In the video, a woman with dark hair, a grey T-shirt and black shorts can be seen balling up a white blouse and putting it into a large purse before leaving the store.

Iadarola said, Sidney retailers always band together against thieves and she alerted other store owners right away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sidney RCMP is 250-656-3931 or Cameron Rose Gifts at 250-656-8782.

