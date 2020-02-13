Shermineh Sheri Ziaee was released last week following a Jan. 28 arrest in Swift Current (Black Press Media/ File Photo).

VIDEO: Assaults alleged at the legislature rally, leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 13

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 13 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

A Victoria woman facing human-trafficking related charges has returned home. Shermineh Sheri Ziaee made her $1,000 bail in Saskatchewan. For more information on this story, click here.

VicPD has identified four alleged assault victims from Tuesday’s legislature rally. For more information on this story, click here.

Royal BC Museum is putting on a vintage Valentine’s Day event with cocktails, dancing, history, science, and more. For more information on this story, click here.

News

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting
Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

More than 1,000 attend celebration of life for men who died in Sooke River

Celebration of Life gives Sooke a chance to grieve

Mounties make Valentine’s Day special for seniors in Langford

West Shore RCMP members drop by Alexander Mackie Lodge

Students upset over new cell phone policy at Dunsmuir Middle School

Policy comes into effect in March

David Suzuki joins Indigenous youth for UVic press conference

Conference follows Wet’suwet’en solidarity actions that continue across Victoria and B.C.

Canadian national men’s soccer team to play Trinidad and Tobago in Langford

Canadian men’s team looks to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en rallies across Greater Victoria leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 14

B.C. district to pilot school bus seatbelts

Federal tranportation ministry announces pilot following task force recommendations

Pulp and paper mill in Crofton faces 30-day closure due to lack of wood

Fibre shortage to blame

Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos keep team name following consultations

Talks stem from 2015 concerns about Inuit people being used as mascots in sports

Industry warns of empty shelves as CN rail blockade hits ninth day

Goods that could run out soon include fresh food, baby formula and propane

B.C. logging costs can’t be increased now, forest industry says

Wood pellets in demand, but waste recovery isn’t economic

‘My intuition saved my life’, what you can learn from an Island woman’s near-death experience

Lynda Diamond died of a cardiac arrest, and was revived by Dr. Graham Brockley at the LCHC

Apparent ‘urine drinking’ prank in B.C. shows kids still don’t understand social media: expert

UBC prof says post highlights lack of understanding by youth of the internet’s ‘invisible audience’

