Two elk were rescued in February 2020 by BC Conservation Officer Service members in Smithers, B.C., after the pair became trapped under a collapsed haystack. (Screenshot photo)

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

An unsuspecting farmer in Smithers noticed something sticking out of his lopsided haystack this week, only for B.C. conservation officers to find not one but two elk trapped underneath.

Conservation officers were called to the snowy property after the farmer used the RAPP tip-line to report an animal stuck by a collapsed haystack, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said Friday.

When the officers arrived, they found “an almost completely covered elk” and quickly helped direct the farmer to remove the hay with his tractor.

“To their surprise, a second elk was discovered completely buried,” the CO service said. Once freed, the four-legged friends walked away.

It is unknown how long the elk had been trapped for, but it’s believed they had been eating the haystack from one side and it eventually tipped over.

Conservation officers visited the farm Friday to make sure the animals were long gone from the property.

The RAPP line, or 1-877-952-7277, is a toll-free number that allows anyone in B.C. to report wildlife-human interactions where public safety may be at risk.

ALSO WATCH: B.C. conservation officer gets wakeup call by moose

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conservation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada doesn’t tell police what to do, Trudeau says of rail blockades
Next story
Washington State woman arrested on suspicion of trying to steal baby

Just Posted

Dunsmuir Middle School works with students following in-school protest over cell phone policy

Pupil said he wants students to be included in decisions that impact them

VIDEO: Victoria Stolen Sisters Memorial March honours, remembers missing and murdered

‘We’re just going to keep going until we find them,’ said one attendee

Saanich resident starts petition to oppose unrelated occupancy limit increase

‘Support for the ‘leave it at four’ is growing,’ says the resident

Victoria woman who drove with phone on driver’s seat acquitted of distracted driving charge

Judge could not conclude woman was holding the phone in 2018 Saanich incident

Estimates suggest North Saanich facing extreme childcare shortfall

Central Saanich, North Saanich and Sidney part of larger child-care gap analysis

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers, farmer rescue two elk under collapsed haystack

The conservation officers and farmer were surprised to find more than one elk underneath the haystack

Wet’suwet’en return to northern B.C. forest road pipeline workers move through: First Nation

Opponents of a pipeline who support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have reoccupied camps at centre of arrests

Over a dozen birds found mysteriously dead on rural B.C road

Ministry of Agriculture notified of the strange occurrence on No. 4 Road in Abbotsford

B.C. men arrested after theft of heavy equipment leads to highway blockade

One man surrendered to police while the other was taken into custody the next morning, RCMP say

Forestry workers vote for new agreement, ending 8-month strike on Vancouver Island

Wage increases, higher premiums and contract language part of new agreement

PHOTOS: Trans Mountain hosts mock oil spill response practice in Kamloops

Practice comes after an excavator accidentally struck the pipeline near Jacko Lake in mid-February

Federal Indigenous services minister meets First Nation at rail blockade

Blockade on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, Ont., is in its 10th day

Canada’s flag was flown for first time 55 years ago today

The flag is used to celebrate wins in sports, honour Canada Day, and flown at half-mast after tragedy

No shirts, no city services: Firefighter calendar too steamy for Ontario officials

The city has never funded the calendars, but has OK’d photoshoots at city-owned properties

Most Read