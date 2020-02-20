The Saanich-based group called AccessBC was disappointed to see that universal no-cost birth control was not included in the 2020 B.C. budget. (Ceridwen/Wikimedia Commons)

VIDEO: B.C.’s lack of no-cost birth control leads a selection of Wednesday’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 20

These Greater Victoria stories for Feb. 20 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

No-cost birth control was not included in the 2020 B.C. budget. AccessBC team calls this a ‘missed opportunity’ and won’t stop campaigning. For more information on this story, click here.

The original Victoria Clipper vessel set sail one last time. The vessel has been sold to buyers in Gabon, Central Africa. For more information on this story, click here.

The Dead Boats society continues to pull sunken, abandoned wrecks from Salish Sea. The society has pulled close to 89 wrecks from Capital Regional waters. For more information on this story, click here.

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down
RCMP seek man who allegedly robbed Langford liquor store with a gun

Third time lucky for Freedom Mobile cell tower in Sooke

Council approves tower after cell provider applies multiple times

T’Sou-ke First Nation mired in legal woes over gas station development

Claims and counterclaims leave sub-contractors unpaid

RCMP seek man who allegedly robbed Langford liquor store with a gun

Man described as six to six foot four tall, with slim build and light-coloured skin

Young Island skiers pick up medals at second Teck BC Cup in Prince George

Strathcona Nordic Ski Club athletes nabbed podium finishes

Sidney dogs lose a beloved companion

Dozens gathered in Beacon Park to remember Sidney’s ‘dog whisperer’

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

EMCS begins quest for Island title

Wolverines first game tonight against Nanaimo’s John Barsby

One dead in multi-vehicle collision involving logging truck on northern B.C. highway

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

Pipeline talks got B.C. railway open, can work again: Horgan

Premier says protest excesses damage Wet’suwet’en case

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

