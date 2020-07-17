The Beacon Hill Children’s Farm has experienced a goat “baby boom” during the month of July, with eight new kids running around. (Beacon Hill Children Farm Go Fund Me)

VIDEO: Beacon Hill Children’s Farm sees goat baby boom

Eight new kids are running around the farm now

The Beacon Hill Children’s Farm has had a bit of a “baby boom” since closing its doors to the public.

Eight new baby goats have been born this month to four different mother goats.

According to an update from the farm, the nannies have had kids in past years and are “taking to their maternal duties wonderfully.”

Beacon Hill Children's Farm in need of public support after being forced to close due to pandemic

Just after Canada Day, Rose birthed a boy and a girl, named Nootka and Camas for the two native flowering plants that grow in and around Beacon Hill Park. A few days later, Hollie – Rose’s sister – gave birth to three boys, who have yet to be named, and on the same night, Papaya – the farm’s smallest goat – birthed a big, fluffy boy named Pinto. Stardust, another goat, delivered twins – a boy and a girl – on July 12, who are still awaiting names as well.

Beacon Hill Children's Farm closes a week after opening due to COVID-19 risk

On March 12, the farm had to close its doors only a week after opening for the season due to the pandemic, and while the halfway point of the season has already passed, there are no plans in place to reopen the farm as of yet.

The animals remain at the same location in Beacon Hill Park so people are able to see them through the fence. Donations to supplement the lack of visitors and to help support the care of the animals can be made at gf.me/u/x3jntw.

 

Animals

Most Read