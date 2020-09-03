Saanich firefighters were quick to respond to a car fire that broke out near Rutledge Park on Wednesday night. (Still from video via Teale Phelps Bondaroff)

VIDEO: Car bursts into flames near Saanich park, firefighters quick to respond

Neighbour recalls hearing two explosions

A car fire that sparked near a Saanich park on Wednesday night was quickly doused by firefighters.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2, neighbours heard what sounded like an explosion near Rutledge Park – located off Cloverdale Avenue between Inverness Road and Scotia Street.

Resident Teale Phelps Bondaroff recalled hearing the “large” blast and stepped out onto his patio to find out what had happened.

“You could see a huge blaze in the park, even at a distance,” he told Black Press Media late on Wednesday. “A very short while later, there was a second explosion.”

Phelps Bondaroff said the Saanich Fire Department was quick to respond and crews “had the fire out in less than five [minutes].”

Black Press Media has reached out to the fire department for information on the cause of the fire.

More to come.

VIDEO: Car bursts into flames near Saanich park, firefighters quick to respond

