VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows Victoria police-involved crash

Dashcam footage captures the moment a Victoria police officer’s cruiser collided with another vehicle Wednesday morning.

The video shows a silver Land Rover driving west on Johnson Street and entering the Douglas Street intersection when it collides with the VicPD cruiser.

According to a VicPD statement, there was only one person in the other vehicle and no injuries were reported.

VicPD traffic officers are investigating the crash.

