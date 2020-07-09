VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows Victoria police-involved crash

Dashcam footage captures the moment a Victoria police officer’s cruiser collided with another vehicle Wednesday morning.
The video shows a silver Land Rover driving west on Johnson Street and entering the Douglas Street intersection when it collides with the VicPD cruiser.
According to a VicPD statement, there was only one person in the other vehicle and no injuries were reported.
VicPD traffic officers are investigating the crash.
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
editor@vicnews.com Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.