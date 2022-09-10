VIDEO: Driver airlifted to hospital after semi overturns on Highway 19 South, near Courtenay

An overturned semi had traffic backed up on Highway 19 southbound, between Piercy Road and the Cumberland/Courtenay turnoff Saturday morning, Sept. 10. Photo by Terry Farrell

An overturned semi had traffic backed up on Highway 19 in both directions between the Cumberland turnoff and Piercy Road Saturday morning (Sept. 10).

Tread marks suggest the driver of the semi veered off the right-hand side of the highway, travelling south, then over-corrected, slamming into the cement barricades separating the northbound and southbound lanes, before overturning.

“We got the call at 7:33 a.m.,” said Cumberland Deputy Fire Chief Stefane Dionne. “Single vehicle accident, flipped onto its side blocking part of the highway, with fuel coming out of the vehicle.

“He hit the Jersey barrier and flipped onto his side, puncturing his fuel tank. We had to do extrication to get the patient out of the vehicle. He was conscious and talking.”

BC Air Ambulance airlifted the patient to Victoria.

Traffic in both directions was down to single lane alternating, as southbound vehicles were being turned around.

Dionne expected traffic to be affected all morning Saturday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ALSO… VIDEO: Fire causes extensive damage to abandoned Cumberland homestead

AccidentsComox Valley