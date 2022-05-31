PHOTOS: Driver recovering in hospital after vehicle plunges into Harrison Lake

Rescue crews from the land and water aided in Monday’s rescue efforts. (Contributed Photo/KHSAR)Rescue crews from the land and water aided in Monday’s rescue efforts. (Contributed Photo/KHSAR)
Emergency crews rushed Rockwell Drive after a vehicle ran off the road and into Harrison Lake. The driver is recovering in hospital, Agassiz RCMP confirmed. (Contributed Photo/KHSAR)Emergency crews rushed Rockwell Drive after a vehicle ran off the road and into Harrison Lake. The driver is recovering in hospital, Agassiz RCMP confirmed. (Contributed Photo/KHSAR)
After between 30 and 40 minutes, rescue workers extracted the vehicle’s only occupant from the submerged vehicle. (Contributed Photo/Dave Pinton)After between 30 and 40 minutes, rescue workers extracted the vehicle’s only occupant from the submerged vehicle. (Contributed Photo/Dave Pinton)

After roughly half an hour in a submerged vehicle in near-freezing water, a driver is recovering in hospital following a harrowing rescue operation on Monday evening.

A single vehicle sank into Harrison Lake following a crash at about 7 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said police, the Agassiz Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue responded to the crash just off of Rockwell Drive. KHSAR volunteers, with the assistance of the fire department, were able to extract the only person in the vehicle, who was flown to hospital via air ambulance.

Sargent said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

@locapara.ishka warning Content Warning ⛔️ #harrisonlake #harrisonhotsprings #hope #news #ctv #warning #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – ᴇxᴘʟᴏʀᴇʀ

Witnesses report the driver was underwater for 30 to 40 minutes; the vehicle remains underwater as of press time.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizBreaking NewsHarrison Hot Springs

Previous story
Vancouver Island man, accused of abducting his daughter, arrested
Next story
BREAKING: B.C. gets approval for legal possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

Just Posted

Megan Radatzke, an eduction assistant at Ecole Poirier Elementary, says the addition of a sensory room has been well received by all of the students at the school. (Rick Stiebel- Sooke News Mirror)
‘Allows the brain to reboot’: New sensory room helps calm Sooke students

The Oak Bay Tea Party parade 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay Tea Party returns after two-year break

The proposed location of the new bridge along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail crossing Island Highway in Colwood. The City of Colwood will be set up along the trail at this location on the morning of June 3 as part of GoByBike Week. (Courtesy of City of Colwood)
Colwood offering active transportation sneak-peek June 3

Electric vehicle drivers will now see new charging fees at Victoria’s city-owned parkades and surface lots. Pictured is the Store Street charging station in downtown Victoria. (Photo courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria sets new public electric vehicle charging fees