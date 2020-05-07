VIDEO: Dunsmuir Middle School staff remind students how much they’re missed

Music video set to cover of ‘Lean On Me’

Dunsmuir Middle School staff are doing their best to uplift student spirit during the pandemic by making a video set to popular Canadian artists covering Bill Withers’ Lean On Me.

“We’re thinking of you, we’re here working for you and we’re all looking forward where we can once be together again as a community,” said Mark Kaercher, Dunsmuir principal in the video.

From sweatshirts to T-shirts printed with the Dunsmuir logo, teachers held up signs to send their best wishes to students, reminding them that though they can’t see each other day-to-day, they’re looking forward to their reunion.

SD62

