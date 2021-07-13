Smoke and flames rise from a warehouse in the industrial park south of Duncan on Tuesday, July 13. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

VIDEO: Fire breaks out in Duncan industrial park

Two fire halls respond to blaze on Allenby Road

UPDATE: As of 7:30 p.m., most of the flames appeared to be under control, but firefighters were still on the scene and Boys Road remained closed to traffic.

Crews from multiple fire halls responded to a blaze in the industrial park south of Duncan around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Duncan Volunteer Fire Department attended first, with aid from North Cowichan’s South End hall and Cowichan Bay. Maple Bay was asked to cover for South End during the incident.

The fire was in a large warehouse-type building on Boys Road near the Trans-Canada Highway. Police quickly cleared bystanders from the area due to the possible presence of explosives in the building.

More to come.

