VIDEO: George Jay teachers parade through Victoria to visit students

George Jay elementary teachers went all out to let their students know they missed them with 70 members of staff and family parading by bike, car and rollerblade through the George Jay catchment. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
George Jay elementary teachers went all out to let their students know they missed them with 70 members of staff and family parading by bike, car and rollerblade through the George Jay catchment. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

The streets of Fernwood, Oaklands and Quadra Village were lined with the families of George Jay elementary school students as teachers, staff and administration from George Jay toured the catchment by bike, by car and on rollerblades.

“We’re joining other teachers, we wanted to let the kids know how much we missed them,” said Grade 2 teacher Marcy O’Keefe. “It’s not the same doing it from home I can tell you that.”

School has been closed since students left for Spring Break and a return to school before the end of June is still unknown as the province extended the state of emergency to at least May 12.

Given that, the George Jay teachers wanted to connect with students and show their support as families cope with leading children through schooling at home. It follows what other teaching staff have done around the region.

READ ALSO: Lochside elementary teachers missing their students, parade through community

The showing was impressive, with about 70 people in the parade, as staff were joined by partners and children.

Teachers decorated their cars with the names of the students in their classes.

Melanie Postle, who’s been the principal since December of 2018, played the part of the caboose by following the train of cars in her red Toyota Prius.

“We’ve done a dance party , we’ve done a ‘welcome to our home’ and today, we’re doing a procession through our catchment area,” Postle said. “We’re visiting families where they are.”

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Greater Victoria School District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Security guard holds down suspect allegedly checking car doors in Colwood
Next story
Police deem contents, placement of toolbox left in Victoria basketball court suspicious

Just Posted

Security guard holds down suspect allegedly checking car doors in Colwood

RCMP reminds of dangers in engaging after security guard holds down suspect

Cyclist stopped in Colwood for not wearing helmet, arrested for weapons possession

West Shore RCMP stopped the man on April 29 in Colwood

Two men arrested for break-and-enter at Canadian Tire Auto Service Center

Both caught while riding past the area while police investigated

Langford resident calling for cougar warning signs in nearby parks

Local woman concerned about unprepared hikers in her neighbourhood

Police deem contents, placement of toolbox left in Victoria basketball court suspicious

Box contained concrete, metal and wiring, says VicPD

VIDEO: George Jay teachers parade through Victoria to visit students

‘We’re visiting families where they are,’ principal says

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

COVID-19: Broadening social circles will look different based on health risks, Henry says

Will be in-part up to individuals to determine personal risk for themselves and their loved ones

Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

There will be a two-year amnesty period, federal officials say

Suspect allegedly finds Nanaimo ATM with card still inside, withdraws $1,000

Nanaimo RCMP release photo of suspect from incident last month on Dufferin Crescent

Amateur B.C. photographer captures rare pale-coloured Canada Goose

Bird with the condition ‘leucism’ appears almost ghostlike

40th annual Terry Fox runs to be held virtually this year due to COVID-19

The runs, planned in 700 cities across the country, will be hosted virtually on Sept. 20, 2020

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Wet’suwet’en elected chiefs call for withdrawal of ‘premature’ agreement on rights and title

The elected chiefs claim negotiation process ignored them and many clan members

Most Read