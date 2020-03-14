A rural home was fully involved when fire crews arrived on March 13. Photo supplied by Campbell River Fire Department.

VIDEO: Vancouver Island home destroyed by fire

Second structure saved

Campbell River and Oyster River fire departments responded to a house fire at around 7 p.m. on March 13.

Crews were called to an incident on the ERT logging road near Willis Road. The house, located around 7 km up the logging road, was fully involved when crews arrived on scene. Two propane tanks and an adjacent house were in danger from the fire. The residents of the home had called 911 and escaped the building with no injuries.

Three engines, a ladder truck and two water tenders were on scene. The area is without hydrants, so Campbell River Fire called Oyster River to bring an additional water tender. They were able to make use of a nearby river to help with the water supply.

Around 19 members of the Campbell River crew were on scene for a few hours, and two members of Oyster River were on scene as well.

Crews were focused on minimizing damage to the adjacent house, as well as making sure two large propane tanks nearby were safe.

“We focused on cooling those tanks, so we didn;t have any additional risk of those tanks blowing off,” said Campbell River fire chief Thomas Doherty. “There was a little bit of heat damage ot he other house, the windows were cracked. But we were able to save that home form the fire.”

Doherty said that the fire started in the chimney area, and that the residents had been using a woodburning stove at the time of the fire.

“We want to get that message out there about making sure people have working smoke alarms in their homes,” Doherty added.


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying
Next story
COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Just Posted

Mann Avenue closed after large tree falls on power lines

Traffic is impacted in the area

Strong winds hit South Island leaving almost 6,000 without power

More gusts up to 90 km/hr can be expected through Saturday, Environment Canada says

Camosun College’s new marine simulator to offer immersive training

Industry partnership initiative expected to boost local marine industry

Saanich grocers prepare staff for COVID-19

A concerned citizen’s questions get answered

Central Saanich Police find more people are sleeping in their cars

Police said influx of people from Victoria to Island View Beach

‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

As grocery store shelves empty across the province, Premier John Horgan asks people to be considerate

Vancouver Island man refusing to move bylaw-defying tiny home from his property

Cowichan Valley Regional Disrict gives Vic Tyler until March 15 to remove Cowichan riverfront home

Jury selection in B.C. Supreme Court postponed over coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile, provincial court remains open but a contingency plan is in place

VIDEO: Vancouver Island home destroyed by fire

Second structure saved

COVID-19: Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians travelling abroad

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Premiers warn billions more needed from feds to weather COVID-19 crisis

Federal government is looking at ways to get financial support directly to Canadians who need it

Hospital director given discretion to allow unescorted outings for B.C. child killer

Allan Schoenborn cannot possess any weapons or use alcohol or drugs, except those approved by a doctor

B.C.’s largest universities move classes online amid coronavirus spread

University of Victoria has cancelled classes with more than 250 students

Most Read