VIDEO: Langford Remembrance Day ceremony is small and heartfelt

The 2020 Remembrance Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park in Langford was a scaled back but heartfelt affair.

The area around the cenotaph was fenced off and people were asked to watch the ceremony at home through a livestream provided by the Goldstream News Gazette and Windsor Plywood Westshore. Those in attendance were the Legion’s Colour Party, the Executive and a small group of dignitaries.

The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthem, followed by The Last Post, two minutes of silence and The Lament.

Individuals or organizations who wished to place or buy a wreath were asked to do so before the 11 a.m. ceremony. During the ceremony, wreaths were on behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion, the Canadian Armed Forces, the Government of Canada, the West Shore RCMP, the Province of British Columbia and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands.

The Legion says anyone who wishes to pay their respects throughout the rest of the day is welcome to do so. Poppy donations can be placed online at legion.ca

For all Remembrance Day coverage, visit the goldstreamgazette.com.

