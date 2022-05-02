North Vancouver community members and Ukrainian-Canadians gathered May 1 to offer up their thoughts to those stuck in Ukraine. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

North Vancouver community members and Ukrainian-Canadians gathered May 1 to offer up their thoughts to those stuck in Ukraine. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: North Vancouver community gathers in solidarity with Ukraine

Gathering, speaking out vital to ensuring Ukrainians aren’t forgotten, says speaker

The community members of five different North Vancouver churches gathered together in solidarity with each other and the people of Ukraine Sunday (May 1).

They listened on as a member of the Maple Hope Foundation, a volunteer-run non-profit dedicated to supporting Ukraine, described an average day in the life of someone who has family back in the war-torn country.

“We wake up every morning, and the first thing we do is check our phones. We call our loved ones and ask if they’re still alive. Do they have food? Were they able to escape? Are the children okay?

“Then we read the news and check on Zelenskyy and make sure he is still okay, and then we go on about our day,” Kristina Lebed said.

North Vancouver councillor Jordan Back also spoke at the gathering. He said when he looks at his own two young children he can’t help thinking about those who have lost their lives or had them changed forever in both Ukraine and Russia.

“I also think about the dreadful images and feelings that these children would have experienced and will carry with them for the rest of their lives,” he said.

READ ALSO: Chilliwack man raising money for body armour to protect volunteers in Ukraine

Throughout the event, four large candles placed throughout the space were lit, and at the end community members were invited to use them to light their own smaller candles and offer up a thought to those impacted by the war.

Some also directed their wishes through a communal chalk board, writing things like “Mariupol,” “children,” and “strength for those in Russia to say no more.”

Lebed said her wish is that everyone continues to speak out, wear a ribbon and show their support for her home country.

“The worst thing is for us to be forgotten. The worst thing is for the world to move on. We cannot until this is over,” she said.

More information about The Maple Hope Foundation and ways to help can be found at maplehopefoundation.org.

READ ALSO: Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Commmunitynorth vancouverUkraine

Previous story
Canada win against U.S. in fifth-place final
Next story
Two more potential witnesses sought in Victoria arson investigation

Just Posted

For Mother’s Day, people are pretty open to a beautiful bouquet in a variety of blooms as long as it’s nice, bright and cheerful, says one Saanich Peninsula floral supplier. That’s a good thing with weather and supply chain shortages. (Courtesy Eurosa Gardens)
Blooms may vary this Mother’s Day: Greater Victoria floral designer, supplier

Victoria police are seeking these two potential witnesses of an April 20 arson. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Two more potential witnesses sought in Victoria arson investigation

Laura Huebner, 47, was last seen April 24 at Victoria International Airport. (Courtesy Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)
Police seek missing woman last seen at Victoria International Airport

Oak Bay resident John Hillman walked 101 laps around the Carlton House driveway in 2020 to raise money and awareness for Save the Children Canada. The veteran of the Second World War did five laps a day for 20 days, inspired by the late Capt. Tom Moore in England. (Black Press Media file photo)
103-year-old veteran laps Oak Bay courtyard for 3rd year in Save the Children fundraiser