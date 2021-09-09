VIDEO: Oak Bay home up and moved to San Juan Islands

Cooper Shantz, former owner of 575 St. Patrick St., stands in front of his old home before it was barged to the San Juan Islands. (Photo courtesy of Cooper Shantz)Cooper Shantz, former owner of 575 St. Patrick St., stands in front of his old home before it was barged to the San Juan Islands. (Photo courtesy of Cooper Shantz)
Cooper Shantz, former owner of 575 St. Patrick St., stands in front of his old home before it was barged to the San Juan Islands. (Photo courtesy of Cooper Shantz)Cooper Shantz, former owner of 575 St. Patrick St., stands in front of his old home before it was barged to the San Juan Islands. (Photo courtesy of Cooper Shantz)
The crowd gathers to watch the move. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)The crowd gathers to watch the move. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
The Nickel Brothers house moving barge approaches McNeill Bay. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)The Nickel Brothers house moving barge approaches McNeill Bay. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Crew lowers the ramp aboard the Nickel Brothers house moving barge. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Crew lowers the ramp aboard the Nickel Brothers house moving barge. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

The whole operation could have been jeopardized by a September breeze if it got any stronger.

A one-storey house formerly at 575 St. Patrick St. in Oak Bay was lifted and moved eight houses down the street to McNeill Bay on Sept. 8, where it was loaded on a barge headed for the San Juan Islands.

“We decided to explore a house move rather than demolish to save on demolition costs,” said the home’s former owner, Cooper Shantz. He sold the home to house moving experts Nickel Brothers for $1, in exchange for covering the costs of the move, which he estimated at $60,000.

READ ALSO: With no takers to move old Oak Bay home, teardown begins

READ ALSO: Oak Bay’s second-oldest farmhouse could be moved

The home, built in 1945, will be placed on a new lot.

“We also sleep better knowing it was able to be repurposed,” Shantz said. In its place, his family is building a modern beach house with a detached double garage, designed by the Zebra Group.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

developmentReal estateRecycling

Previous story
Patient’s death in Kamloops ER sitting area came amid marathon wait for treatment
Next story
B.C. seeks feedback to guide anti-racism data legislation

Just Posted

Local real estate expert Leo Spalteholz analyzes the various parties’ election platforms around housing. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria housing analyst says solutions lay with province, local governments, not feds

Candidates in the 2021 federal election for the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding answer Black Press Media’s questions relating to current issues. (Black Press Media file photo)
Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke candidates speak out on housing, climate and COVID-19

A serious car crash closed a section of Sooke Road at Woodlands Road early Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Coroner Service investigating death after single-vehicle crash in Sooke

Joost Dubois, Ocean Cleanup’s head of communications, at Ogden Point on Sept. 8. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Ocean Cleanup stops in Victoria to restock for next plastics hunt