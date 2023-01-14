VIDEO: Over 100 salmon carcasses tossed in Saanich Creek

Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Goldstream Hatchery technical advisor Peter McCully spoke at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) about the importance of salmon. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) More than 100 salmon carcasses were tossed in Douglas Creek Saturday (Jan. 14). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) PKOLS-Mount Doug Conservancy president Darrell Wick spoke at Douglas Creek about the importance of salmon (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) PKOLS-Mount Douglas Conservancy also donated $500 to the Goldstream Fish Hatchery during the event. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Goldstream Hatchery technical advisor Peter McCully spoke at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) about the importance of salmon. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Fisheries biologist Tom Rutherford spoke at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) about the importance of salmon. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) PKOLS-Mount Doug Conservancy president Darrell Wick spoke at Douglas Creek about the importance of salmon (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff) Over 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) Saturday (Jan. 14) to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

More than 100 people gathered at PKOLS (Mount Douglas Park) this weekend to toss dead salmon in Douglas Creek to help restore its ecological balance.

The salmon transplant took place Saturday (Jan. 14) to refill the creek with fish-supporting nutrients.

“All of these carcasses were used to provide eggs and milk for our next generation,” Goldstream Hatchery technical advisor Peter McCully said. “They were euthanized in a very humane way. Now they’re contributing their goodies to another watershed.”

The salmon that were transplanted in the Creek all came from the Goldstream Fish Hatchery.

“We’ve got a great crowd here,” said Darrell Wick, president of the PKOLS-Mount Doug Conservancy. “Many of them might not have known there was a creek here before. Those that know the creek is here are shocked to hear that we have salmon coming back. This is amazing.”

Another goal of the event was to inform the public about the importance of this process with educational talks by McCully and fisheries biologist Tom Rutherford.

“We have to devote awareness of this creature and start to appreciate the role of salmon,” McCully said.

“You’re actually holding a small miracle when you hold a salmon,” Rutherford said. “This should be fun, and it is fun. It’s something that’s super important.”

PKOLS-Mount Douglas Conservancy also donated $500 to the Goldstream Fish Hatchery during the event.

“These donations are very important to us,” McCully said. “This will go a long way. We can use that to buy fish food. We can use that for maintenance and other things at the hatchery which will cater to the longevity of the hatchery.”

